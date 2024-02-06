'Get right with God -- and do it now'

I find myself reflecting quite a bit lately. I believe I've had an understanding for a long time of the fragility of life, but it seems to be screaming at me more than usual, especially with the loss of people with whom we are all acquainted.

Some of this consciousness results from the dark times we entered in 2020 with the coronavirus and its accompanying questions and quarantines, pain and pandemic; we have all been shaken. Part of it has to do with seeing people we know cope with the loss of family and friends without being able to reach out and touch them and make it all better. Many of us have had to deal with our own tragedies, some of it seemingly out of the blue -- just sprang up, and that was that. Then, again, there are the highly visible losses of well-known people who, though we may not have realized it before, had become staples not just in the world around us, but in our own worlds. They were linked to our childhood, our innocence, our way of thinking even.

Take Cicely Tyson, for example. At 96 years old, she left us last week. And what a legacy she left. The grace, the greatness, the gift -- she epitomized them all.

Hearing of her passing was like hearing about the loss of someone I knew, albeit from afar. She was a phenomenal actress, who managed to never appear to be acting. News of her death took me back to the first conversation I can recall having about her. Hempstead, Long Island. Seventh grade. Tamar, my best friend, mimicking Cicely as Jane drinking from the "White Only" water fountain in the movie "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." I had never seen that scene, but I sure did enjoy seeing Tamar reenact it.

A few minutes after hearing of Cicely's death, I went to YouTube, typed some keywords into the search bar and watched the clip of that drink of water for the first time. I never thought to watch it until then, and it brought tears to my eyes. How can a moment be both born and gone in a single moment?