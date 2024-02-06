Hi y’all! What a week it has been in Jefferson City! There were certainly some highs and lows, but in the end, several bills were passed in the Senate and the fiscal year 2025 state operating budget was sent back to the Missouri House of Representatives with the Senate’s changes. It should pass smoothly and make it to the governor’s desk before the 6 p.m. deadline Friday evening. Granted, we cut it closer than almost any other session in history.

All told, the budget we sent to the House on Thursday comes in at around $51 billion. Our state’s massive spread in communities, demographics and values makes negotiating a budget this size almost impossible. As I have noted in past columns, some of the best legislation has some good and some bad for everyone. The budget is no exception. I am very happy with many of the items we included, specifically making sure that teachers are getting raises for starting salaries, providing more resources to veterans and law enforcement and an expansion in opioid abuse prevention.

I was also able to secure important funding for several projects in the 27th Senatorial District. I will go into more detail about those items in the coming weeks. One of the biggest accomplishments that will benefit our area of the state is the passage of the state’s Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) renewal law. Senate Bill 748 opens up federal dollars that will be primarily poured into our rural healthcare systems, keeping hospitals, ambulance districts and pharmacies open and in operation. Improving access to health care has always been one of my priorities, so it was an easy decision to vote yes for this bill. We passed this bill after completing work on the budget on Thursday, making sure that around $4 billion will not be missing when we begin the new fiscal year in July.