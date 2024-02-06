Fox manages hen house

In recent years, Missouri monopoly investor-owned electric utilities have touted the benefits of the Illinois form of electric regulation.

The Illinois electric market is characterized by two features: (1) competition in the electric generation market and (2) incentives for utilities to invest in the distribution grid. Interestingly, the Missouri utilities were able to convince (by employing over 40 special-interest lobbyists) the General Assembly to enact a portion of the Illinois model (the distribution investment incentive in Missouri Senate Bill 564 of 2018) while ignoring the more important portion of the Illinois model (electric competition).

Recognizing electric generation competition is the fundamental part of the Illinois model that results in the customer rate reductions, it is unlikely the benefits experienced in Illinois will ever be realized in Missouri without SJR25 (de-regulation of electric generation) passing, and later voted on by Missourians.

This resolution is very important to the economic well-being of Missouri. Clearly, regulation is not working in Missouri. Since 2010, Missouri's average industrial electric rate has increased by over 51%. In contrast, the national average industrial electric rate has only increased by 6.2%.

Over the past 40 years, the state and federal governments have repeatedly taken steps to replace regulation with competition. For example, instead of regulating airlines, trucking, trains, telephone, internet, electric, etc., we have allowed the competitive market to set prices for those services with amazing success and innovation.