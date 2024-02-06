Fourth of July protests just more anti-Trump antics

The Fourth of July is supposed to be fun, isn't it? Fun and reflective. We get together with family and friends, barbecue, watch fireworks, listen to Lee Greenwood sing "Proud to Be an American." But something has changed. What I once observed as a unifying event where Americans actually did seem proud, I now see something disturbing.
What do I see? Protests, flags burning outside the White House, fights, declarations that America was "never that great" or, as the New York Times wrote leading up to the Fourth, America is "just OK." Well, thanks for taking the occasion of our Independence Day to point that out.
What I want to point out is, No. 1, timing is everything. I always marvel at people who use the occasion of celebration or tribute to grind their axes. It's just rude, and, of course, that's the motive: rain on people's parades with a downpour of disrespect. Some of these folks have nothing to say 364 days of the year while they enjoy the benefits of being an American, but they decide to display their disapproval on our most sacred day -- the better to be seen and heard, of course, which is all some of them are looking for.
No. 2, some of these same protesters whine about our immigration laws, advocate for open borders and label as "racist" anyone who believes in securing those borders. You'd think that if this country were as horrible (excuse me -- as "OK") as they say it is, they would strongly oppose illegal immigration to keep the unsuspecting souls from coming to this terrible place. I mean, why would people kick and scream to allow others to immigrate here just to come face to face with the misery that, according to them, defines America?
No. 3, why hasn't any of these unhappy creatures departed the country? Why is it that all the Disgruntles are content to stick around? I remember celebrities saying that if Donald Trump got elected, they would pack up and ship off. They didn't. Why is that? Could it be that they understand that this is the greatest country on the face of the earth and that -- excuse the Ebonics -- they ain't hardly tryin' to go nowhere?
Now, this should go without saying, but I'll say it anyway lest people get tied up in knots and attempt to issue me a history lesson: I already know the United States is not perfect. I already know it never has been. I already know it never will be. And I already know the reason: People live here -- and as long as people reside anywhere, we're going to have problems. People are imperfect. But this nation is the closest mankind will ever get to perfection this side of Heaven; it is the idea that became the ideal for many willing to risk their lives to come here.
Defacing Confederate statues, which we saw again last week, burning our flag on White House property and picking fights with folks who oppose our political party won't change the past. Deal with it and move on like the mature adults we supposedly raise our children to be. We can't erase what was, but we can use it to grow and make sure we don't repeat our mistakes. We can use it to show future generations how far we've come.
But we are regressing, not progressing. It doesn't have to be, but it is -- because there's something to be gained from keeping the mess going. Much of the protesting we're seeing now has nothing to do with anything except a distaste for President Trump. Where are those who will confess, "We don't like him, so we lash out. We use every opportunity we find to do so." Just come clean. You left your mark on the Fourth of July, so come on out with it.
It's unfortunate that in the commitment to be Never Trump, many have decided to be Never America also. The faux outrage is glaring, however, because the Never Trump-Never America crowd is still here -- in the "not that great," "just OK" U.S. And let's face it: No matter how much protesting they do, they ain't never leaving -- because they know there's no place better to go.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.