Fourth of July protests just more anti-Trump antics

The Fourth of July is supposed to be fun, isn't it? Fun and reflective. We get together with family and friends, barbecue, watch fireworks, listen to Lee Greenwood sing "Proud to Be an American." But something has changed. What I once observed as a unifying event where Americans actually did seem proud, I now see something disturbing.

What do I see? Protests, flags burning outside the White House, fights, declarations that America was "never that great" or, as the New York Times wrote leading up to the Fourth, America is "just OK." Well, thanks for taking the occasion of our Independence Day to point that out.

What I want to point out is, No. 1, timing is everything. I always marvel at people who use the occasion of celebration or tribute to grind their axes. It's just rude, and, of course, that's the motive: rain on people's parades with a downpour of disrespect. Some of these folks have nothing to say 364 days of the year while they enjoy the benefits of being an American, but they decide to display their disapproval on our most sacred day -- the better to be seen and heard, of course, which is all some of them are looking for.

No. 2, some of these same protesters whine about our immigration laws, advocate for open borders and label as "racist" anyone who believes in securing those borders. You'd think that if this country were as horrible (excuse me -- as "OK") as they say it is, they would strongly oppose illegal immigration to keep the unsuspecting souls from coming to this terrible place. I mean, why would people kick and scream to allow others to immigrate here just to come face to face with the misery that, according to them, defines America?

No. 3, why hasn't any of these unhappy creatures departed the country? Why is it that all the Disgruntles are content to stick around? I remember celebrities saying that if Donald Trump got elected, they would pack up and ship off. They didn't. Why is that? Could it be that they understand that this is the greatest country on the face of the earth and that -- excuse the Ebonics -- they ain't hardly tryin' to go nowhere?