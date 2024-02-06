Five lessons 2018 taught me

We have reached the end of the year, and I have learned a few things along the way. I fancy to think what Iï¿½ve learned can be helpful to you as you close out 2018 and look expectantly to the year to come. I gladly share five lessons from my own experience. Happy New Year!
Make Room: In January, I received an addition to my family. It wasnï¿½t something I was looking for or had been willing to contemplate, but this one showed up on my lap ï¿½ or porch. Freezing temperatures hit in early January, and looking out of my window, I spotted a kitten. My heart broke because the weather was horrific. Thus began a journey of about two weeks in which, among other things, I learned how to make a feral cat shelter; put out food and water, which often froze; checked to see if she belonged to someone and set up a camera as I tried to rescue her. I hoped to get her to a loving home. It turned out that my home was that home. I didnï¿½t think I could handle it. I already had a cat, and Trooper was high maintenance. People had told me, though, that adding a cat makes life easier. I thought they were crazy. But Kohl, which is what I named my black princess, stole my heart, and she ended up in our family. I soon discovered that twice the cats meant half the effort, half the stress. They keep each other occupied, and I found myself with more time, not less, on my hands. Trooper and Kohl took to each other immediately. Sometimes, all we have to do is make room for someone or something and life becomes simpler. Is there a neighbor or relative you could make room for, someone who seems to be ï¿½too much to handleï¿½? Maybe making room is not just what he or she needs, but what you need as well.
Turn It Off: Early in the year, I got away from the constant news and politics permeating my home. I was tired of it and needed a break. I didnï¿½t break away totally, as I work in the news/politics arena. But I stopped watching beyond that, and I found added peace of mind. What a blessing! Lately, itï¿½s not even just news and politics I shun. I hardly turn the television on at all. And I love it! What is it you need to turn off ï¿½ or maybe on ï¿½ to add peace to your home and heart?
Keep Growing: Iï¿½m a sponge. I love learning. I had no idea, however, that I would take a leap in the areas of leadership and business. In mid-August, I became a part of The John Maxwell Team (JMT) of Maxwell-certified speakers, trainers and coaches. If you know anything about Maxwell, you know he is regarded as the No. 1 leadership expert in the world, as well as being a speaker and bestselling author. I have spent the last few months indulging in his material and now, sharing it with others ï¿½ the goal being to bring the impact to individuals, companies, churches and organizations through Masterminds, keynotes, coaching, training and more. Iï¿½m just getting started in this journey of adding value to others in this way and this expansion of my business. Never put a limit on what you can learn. As we say in JMT, ï¿½Learn it. Live it. Lead it.ï¿½ In what area would you like to grow? Be willing to put in the effort.
Reconnect: Most of us know what itï¿½s like to lose touch with those with whom we were once close. People get married, have children, change professions, relocate. The next thing you know, months or even years have gone by, and weï¿½ve hardly touched base, except maybe to send a birthday text. Thereï¿½s a philosophy that says, ï¿½People come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime.ï¿½ Often, when we have become distant, we tell ourselves that relationship was only for a season or that it served its purpose ï¿½ its reason. While that is sometimes true, itï¿½s also true we often just drop the ball and have not taken time to nurture relationships that were important to us. A loss helped refocus me at the latter part of this year. I realized people I have known most of my life had become like strangers. I didnï¿½t recognize their children. I didnï¿½t know their current professions. I didnï¿½t know much of anything that transpired in their lives in recent years. That realization made me sad, and I said to myself, ï¿½Never againï¿½ ï¿½ not with people who mean something to me. Reconnecting has added to my life. Do you need to reestablish a relationship or two?
Dream Big: Thereï¿½s a Christian song called ï¿½Dream Small.ï¿½ Itï¿½s quite popular, but Iï¿½m not among its fans. I want nothing to do with small dreams. Yes, I get it: The little things are major when God is at the center. ï¿½A tiny rock can make a giant fall.ï¿½ The song gets its message across. I just think if weï¿½re going to dream, we might as well dream big. The sky is the limit. I dreamed big this year and took steps. Donï¿½t feel like a failure if your dreams havenï¿½t come true yet; keep dreaming dreams as big as God. When the Bible says God is ï¿½able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think,ï¿½ it means just that. So though the song makes a cute point, Iï¿½d rather think, dream and ask big. What is it you havenï¿½t allowed yourself to dream because ï¿½itï¿½s just too bigï¿½? Dream, pray and go after it in 2019!
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
