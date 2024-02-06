Five lessons 2018 taught me

Keep Growing: Iï¿½m a sponge. I love learning. I had no idea, however, that I would take a leap in the areas of leadership and business. In mid-August, I became a part of The John Maxwell Team (JMT) of Maxwell-certified speakers, trainers and coaches. If you know anything about Maxwell, you know he is regarded as the No. 1 leadership expert in the world, as well as being a speaker and bestselling author. I have spent the last few months indulging in his material and now, sharing it with others ï¿½ the goal being to bring the impact to individuals, companies, churches and organizations through Masterminds, keynotes, coaching, training and more. Iï¿½m just getting started in this journey of adding value to others in this way and this expansion of my business. Never put a limit on what you can learn. As we say in JMT, ï¿½Learn it. Live it. Lead it.ï¿½ In what area would you like to grow? Be willing to put in the effort.

Reconnect: Most of us know what itï¿½s like to lose touch with those with whom we were once close. People get married, have children, change professions, relocate. The next thing you know, months or even years have gone by, and weï¿½ve hardly touched base, except maybe to send a birthday text. Thereï¿½s a philosophy that says, ï¿½People come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime.ï¿½ Often, when we have become distant, we tell ourselves that relationship was only for a season or that it served its purpose ï¿½ its reason. While that is sometimes true, itï¿½s also true we often just drop the ball and have not taken time to nurture relationships that were important to us. A loss helped refocus me at the latter part of this year. I realized people I have known most of my life had become like strangers. I didnï¿½t recognize their children. I didnï¿½t know their current professions. I didnï¿½t know much of anything that transpired in their lives in recent years. That realization made me sad, and I said to myself, ï¿½Never againï¿½ ï¿½ not with people who mean something to me. Reconnecting has added to my life. Do you need to reestablish a relationship or two?

Dream Big: Thereï¿½s a Christian song called ï¿½Dream Small.ï¿½ Itï¿½s quite popular, but Iï¿½m not among its fans. I want nothing to do with small dreams. Yes, I get it: The little things are major when God is at the center. ï¿½A tiny rock can make a giant fall.ï¿½ The song gets its message across. I just think if weï¿½re going to dream, we might as well dream big. The sky is the limit. I dreamed big this year and took steps. Donï¿½t feel like a failure if your dreams havenï¿½t come true yet; keep dreaming dreams as big as God. When the Bible says God is ï¿½able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think,ï¿½ it means just that. So though the song makes a cute point, Iï¿½d rather think, dream and ask big. What is it you havenï¿½t allowed yourself to dream because ï¿½itï¿½s just too bigï¿½? Dream, pray and go after it in 2019!

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.