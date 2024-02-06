Fauci puts us at risk

A new COVID-19 variant, reported from sub-Saharan Africa last week, has caused many developed countries to halt travel from that region without delay. All except America, which, thanks to Anthony Fauci, dithered and ultimately put into place a tepid plan that into effect Monday.

As if viruses don't spread and kill on holiday weekends.

As soon as news of the possibly super-contagious variant dubbed omicron was announced Nov. 25, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Australia cut off visitors from the affected African countries.

So did France, Italy, Germany, Spain and other European Union members. European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant explained "we need to act very fast" and take all precautions "to prevent the virus from entering Europe."

But White House medical czar Fauci said Friday travel bans "were something to think about ... but you want to make sure there's a basis for doing that." He's more concerned with mollifying the World Health Organization, which opposes travel bans, than keeping Americans safe. This is the same WHO that covered up China's efforts to hide the contagiousness of COVID-19, then sponsored a phony investigation of the virus' origins and insisted the Wuhan lab was a "very unlikely" source.

Allowing travel from southern Africa to continue, even for three days, has put the United States at needless risk.

U.S. regulations require all airline travelers to present proof of vaccination -- but read the fine print. The regulations exempt travelers from countries where vaccination rates are very low. That's crazy. Just 6% of Africa's population is vaccinated.

To quantify the danger Fauci created by delaying the travel ban, consider two flights that landed Friday in Amsterdam from Johannesburg and Cape Town, with 600 passengers in all. On arrival, 10% of those passengers tested positive for COVID-19 and were subjected to tests for omicron. Thirteen, it turns out, carried the variant.

It's plausible 10% of passengers arriving in the United States from South Africa over the weekend carried the virus as well, including some with omicron. Thank you, Dr. Fauci.