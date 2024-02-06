Family education for future parents

Thirty-one bills crossed the ultimate legislative finish line this month as they were signed by the governor on Thursday, July 6. I'm excited to say that included several pieces of legislation that I had been working on.
This week, I want to take a closer look at a provision included in one of those signed bills. My language from Senate Bill 381 was added to House Bill 447. This approved language addresses what is believed to be a shortcoming in how our education system is preparing high school students for parenthood. The bill would change the required half-hour health education course to a "Health and Family Education" course. By adding parenting education to an already required course, it is my hope that we will be able to address child abuse, drugs and other factors that lead to dysfunctional families and, ultimately, more kids in a foster care system that is already stretched thin.
This is not a new concept. These life skills classes have been offered as elective courses for years, but as fewer people choose careers as homemakers these courses have been taken less and less. Back in my day -- so funny to hear myself say that -- we were given an egg to take home and care for. By the time my daughter took a similar class, they were given simulator-type baby dolls (I made sure she paid me for babysitting her doll when she went to the movies). The common lesson learned, no matter what kind of "baby" you were caring for, is that parenting is not easy. These classes are designed to help students develop the productive communication and discipline tactics that many never experience in their homes.
I believe that high school is still the best time to not only give students knowledge, but to prepare them for the various situations that will come their way throughout their life. While approximately 80% of high school students in Missouri will go on to become parents, only 10% will choose to participate in currently available elective classes on parenting. There are too many instances of poor parenting choices being a generational cycle. Verbal and physical abuses get passed down until someone breaks the cycle. I believe proper preparation and education is the key that can break the chain. Combining our parenting courses with health education will expose every student to this much-needed information.
Along with requiring participation in this class before graduation, the bill also convenes a work group, made up of educators, representatives from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and other relevant organizations to develop the academic performance standards relating to the Health and Family Education classes. The work group will present their findings and recommendations to the Missouri Board of Education who will adopt and implement those standards.
House Bill 447 was signed by the governor last week and is now set to become law. Health and Family Education courses will be implemented in the 2024-2025 school year.
Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City) represents District 27 in the Missouri Senate.
