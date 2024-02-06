End of Roe a new beginning

When the Roe v. Wade decision was handed down by the Supreme Court, Mary Eberstadt's mother, a nurse, came home from work wearing a silver pin with two baby feet on it. She and her colleagues were wearing them to signify their refusal to participate in abortions. They weren't following the pope or bishops' orders. They didn't have the sonograms we have now, but they knew what was happening in a pregnant woman's womb.

Eberstadt -- in the first issue of National Review to come out after Roe v. Wade's fall -- writes about the indoctrination campaign that led to where we are today: the insistence that women need abortion to be free -- that somehow it is basic health care.

Whenever I hear the pro-abortion slogan "My body, my choice," I think of some of the girls I've encountered who wind up at abortion clinics. Seventeen-year-old girls who have been told they have to have the abortion by their mothers, or boyfriends, or both. Since the idea of chastity or abstinence has been branded as Christian fundamentalism and an impossible, warped concept, these women don't have a shot at understanding their own dignity or worth.

Our culture is cruel in telling them that sex is about pleasure and power alone.