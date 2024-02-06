Educator Bill Springer remembered for how he connected with students

Bill Springer was one of my favorite teachers whose class I never took.

The former Cape Girardeau Central High School history and creative writing instructor died Wednesday afternoon. Friends, colleagues and former students shared their memories following the news of this affable and talented educator who possessed a quirky sense of humor and innate ability to educate others.

Springer had a special talent for connecting with students regardless of whether you were in his class. I'm not the only one to have that experience, said former colleague and current Saxony Lutheran principal Mark Ruark, who worked with Springer at Cape Central.

"[Former Cape Central Principal] Mike Cowan used to talk about the importance of building and sustaining caring relationships, as far as the importance of being an educator," Ruark told me Wednesday evening. "And I don't know that I've known any educator who did that better than Bill Springer. He knew how to build those relationships."

Ruark said Springer made it a point to find out something of interest to students. It could be congratulating an athlete on a big play at the basketball game or commending a student on his or her musical performance.

I can attest to that statement. In high school and after I graduated, Springer would say something to me about politics. He knew I enjoyed the friendly banter, and he picked opportunities to rib me and, on occasion, have a serious discussion. He was always thoughtful and engaging.

Like me, banker and city councilman Robbie Guard did not take Springer's courses but was always "intrigued by the excitement" coming from his classroom, attributed partially to the teacher's big voice, laugh and personality.