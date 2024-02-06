Educator Bill Springer remembered for how he connected with students

Bill Springer was one of my favorite teachers whose class I never took.
The former Cape Girardeau Central High School history and creative writing instructor died Wednesday afternoon. Friends, colleagues and former students shared their memories following the news of this affable and talented educator who possessed a quirky sense of humor and innate ability to educate others.
Springer had a special talent for connecting with students regardless of whether you were in his class. I'm not the only one to have that experience, said former colleague and current Saxony Lutheran principal Mark Ruark, who worked with Springer at Cape Central.
"[Former Cape Central Principal] Mike Cowan used to talk about the importance of building and sustaining caring relationships, as far as the importance of being an educator," Ruark told me Wednesday evening. "And I don't know that I've known any educator who did that better than Bill Springer. He knew how to build those relationships."
Ruark said Springer made it a point to find out something of interest to students. It could be congratulating an athlete on a big play at the basketball game or commending a student on his or her musical performance.
I can attest to that statement. In high school and after I graduated, Springer would say something to me about politics. He knew I enjoyed the friendly banter, and he picked opportunities to rib me and, on occasion, have a serious discussion. He was always thoughtful and engaging.
Like me, banker and city councilman Robbie Guard did not take Springer's courses but was always "intrigued by the excitement" coming from his classroom, attributed partially to the teacher's big voice, laugh and personality.
"As I got older and progressed into banking and city council we always had a good talk about the direction of the world as well as our city," Guard wrote. "No one was protected from being ribbed by Springer, but he was always so appreciative that I was willing to serve. So intelligent and just so real."
Political guru and Cape Girardeau native David Barklage echoed these sentiments of how the former history teacher connected with others. And teaching, Barklage added, wasn't a job. It was a calling for this educator.
"I can't name the number of times I saw him long after leaving high school, and every time we talked he left me feeling blessed about my education experience, which he was part of. He was one of the best of the best," Barklage wrote.
Others shared how he made learning fun. Former student Justin Welker, son of former Cape Schools superintendent Jim Welker, called him one of the most influential people in his life. Stephanie Schaffner French remembered a creative writing assignment assigned where he challenged students to write a paragraph without using the letter "E."
Whether it was his wit and sarcasm, or more serious examples such as wearing a three-piece suit to show teenagers how to dress the part, he picked opportunities to make his point.
Educating students is no easy feat. It's a challenging profession on its own merit. But when a teacher can connect with students in a positive way, it can set a foundation for success.
Not everyone has that gift, but Bill Springer certainly did. That's how he's being remembered by many.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
