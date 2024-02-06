Don't buy into Sharpton's attack on McDonald's

Racism is abhorrent. So are shakedown artists who cry racism to rake in cash.

The Rev. Al Sharpton publicly threatened McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski on April 27, using the same language his National Action Network has used for three decades to squeeze cash out of major corporations.

Sharpton referred to "multiple accusations of racial discrimination" by McDonald's and warned that NAN is poised to mobilize nationally against the company. "You cannot sell Black folks Big Macs and give us little justice," he said.

Mainstream media glorified this threat, calling Sharpton a "social justice leader." Race hustler is more like it.

Racial discrimination should be punished to the full extent of the law. But Sharpton isn't a judge or juror. He uses thuggery, not due process.

Is McDonald's guilty of racial discrimination? That's for courts to decide. McDonald's has been sued by Black franchise owners alleging they were mistreated compared with white owners. But a federal judge threw out one of those lawsuits for lack of evidence in June 2021. Another was dismissed in October 2022.

Sharpton also claims outrage over "the removal of John Rogers, a well-respected business leader for the Black community," from McDonald's corporate board. Truth is, Rogers served 20 years and is now retiring. He left at the same time as a white director who also had served that long.

Finally, Sharpton accused the hamburger giant of not giving "Black-owned media" a "fair share" of "McDonald's supersized advertising budgets." That charge echoes a lawsuit by Black entrepreneur Byron Allen. The case goes to trial with a jury on May 30. Let the jury decide, not Sharpton.

For many years, corporations have paid off Sharpton's group to avoid boycotts and rallies outside their headquarters -- the same "action" Sharpton's letter threatens to take against McDonald's. A $100,000 donation seems cheap compared to the damage he could do.

Sharpton is feared partly because the Democratic Party puts him on a pedestal. Vice President Kamala Harris and nine other senior Biden administration officials -- nearly Biden's entire cabinet -- spoke at NAN's annual convention two weeks ago.