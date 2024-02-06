Do your principles trump Trump?

I am always amazed at how people respond -- or not -- depending on who is speaking, especially when it involves something we profess is significant to us. Do our passions dissipate when we don't like the person discussing them?

Friday was the 45th Annual March for Life in Washington, DC, and President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to address the pro-life march live, delivering his remarks from the Rose Garden via satellite.

He expressed his commitment to a culture of life and declared the value of every human life. Pro-life Christians would generally stand up and applaud, but when I commented on social media that he would speak at the event and, later, that his speech was powerful, I noticed silence from some of these people. Crickets, as they say. How does that work? This is the same loud silence I have noticed when I've tackled the disaster that is Planned Parenthood. The people who always rail against racism have nothing to say against Planned Parenthood's history and its racist, eugenicist founder, Margaret Sanger, and they say nothing against how its practices are wiping out the black population in mind-boggling numbers as it continues to set up shop in black and minority neighborhoods -- by design. Too many are married to the nation's leading abortion provider because Planned Parenthood is married to the Democratic Party, and many of them are joined in holy matrimony to the same -- in bed with an enemy that engages in behavior they profess to detest.

"But how have we gotten to the point that what otherwise matters to us no longer does because the person championing it never has?" I was a fierce opponent of former President Barack Obama's policies, but I believe also I tried to be fair and to defend him and his wife when warranted. When it comes to Trump, who has shown himself to be the pro-life president he told us on the campaign trail he was, ResistTrumpers say nothing, however. They could not applaud the lives he defended Friday and throughout his presidency -- the innocent lives of the unborn -- because that counteracts with their obsession with despising him.