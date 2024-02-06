Disney works to destroy the values that built its company

In 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Lawrence v. Texas, found Texas' anti-sodomy law unconstitutional.

This is a free country, the Court proclaimed, and individuals can engage in whatever private consensual sexual activity that they wish.

But freedom is not the value that LGBTQ activists seek. They will not rest until their values and lifestyle are imposed and accepted by every American.

Which gets to the heart of the current dispute between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co.

Florida passed into law, in 2022, the Parental Rights in Education Act that bars instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3, and 4-12 unless there is conflict with other state standards in reproductive health education.

This law quickly was labeled by LGBTQ advocates the "Don't Say Gay" law. But the law prohibits instruction of any sort in these categories, under assumption that conveying this sensitive material to young children is the responsibility of parents and not public school bureaucrats.

A biblical point of view on these matters is also off the table in public schools, but Christians are not screaming about it. Christians see education differently. It's not about indulging developing, rudimentary instincts in children, but rather conveying to children the knowledge and skills to become responsible adults.

As DeSantis has pointed out, the LGBTQ community interest is in indoctrination, not education. And it is never too young to be indoctrinated.

Disney, which operates Disney World in Orlando, opposes the Parental Rights in Education law.

The governor, in return, has removed the special tax and regulatory treatment that Disney enjoys in Florida, and now Disney has sued.

Disney then-CEO Bob Chapek wrote to Disney employees pledging opposition to the law, saying, "It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights."