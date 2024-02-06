Discussions, debates a central role in good government

"Government of the people" is a challenge. There are differences of opinions on many, if not most subjects. This is why we discuss, debate, deliberate, hold public hearings, and the public votes directly on some issues.
During my time as mayor, the board of aldermen has made many decisions in which there were different opinions and views. Sometimes within the board of aldermen there are different views and the individuals vote differently. This is the way it should be. At the end of the day the board should vote in a way they see is best for the city of Jackson and its citizens. This will not please everyone since there are different views and opinions among the residents/business owners on many topics. The most important point is that there is a healthy discussion and debate before decisions are made.
To insure these discussions and deliberations the State of Missouri and the City of Jackson have set specific times in which public hearings are conducted. It is also set by legislation as to when a vote of the citizens is necessary.
I believe one of the most important tools the City of Jackson employs to make decisions are the board of aldermen study sessions. Study sessions are held after every formal board of aldermen meeting. These sessions offer a time for the board to discuss the future decisions/projects coming before the board. The setting allows a less formal discussion, staff presentations, outside consultant presentations, and the opportunity for citizens/businesses to present to the Board their requests, opinions, and positions.
In this session, reports are given concerning the business of the other city governing boards such as Planning and Zoning, Park, Historic Commission, and Community Outreach Boards, Zoning Board of Adjustments.
From these study sessions important guidance is given to the staff by the board of aldermen to guide the future actions.
It is my hope that our citizens, businesses owners, and organizations will continue to provide input to assist the board of aldermen, the city staff, and employees to make the best decisions possible. I also hope everyone understands there are different viewpoints to the developing of new policies and ordinances. In the end, decisions need to be made. Sometimes those decisions will be to change a present ordinance or make a new one. But sometimes a decision will be made to not to change the present status.
In the last few months, the board deliberated the change of the O-1 Zoning district for what types of structures can be built in the zone, the ordinance restricting the parking of recreational vehicles on city streets, the restriction of parking on North High Street between Washington and Mary Street, and the abandonment of a portion of East Jefferson Street and several others.
These deliberations have led to decisions to keep the present situation the same, (O-1 Zoning, Parking on North High Street) and other times it has resulted in a proposal to possibly create a new ordinance to address the issue (parking of recreational vehicles on street, abandonment of a portion of East Jefferson Street).
Winston Churchill said, "Democracy is the worst form of government except for all others". I would like to thank the board of aldermen for their time and efforts to discuss, debate, deliberate, and to make the decisions necessary to keep Jackson moving forward. The board of aldermen meet the first and third Mondays. The agendas for the meetings and the study sessions are published on www.jacksonmo.org on the Friday before.
Dwain Hahs serves as mayor of the City of Jackson. He can be reached at mayorhahs@jacksonmo.org.
