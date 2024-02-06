Discussions, debates a central role in good government

"Government of the people" is a challenge. There are differences of opinions on many, if not most subjects. This is why we discuss, debate, deliberate, hold public hearings, and the public votes directly on some issues.

During my time as mayor, the board of aldermen has made many decisions in which there were different opinions and views. Sometimes within the board of aldermen there are different views and the individuals vote differently. This is the way it should be. At the end of the day the board should vote in a way they see is best for the city of Jackson and its citizens. This will not please everyone since there are different views and opinions among the residents/business owners on many topics. The most important point is that there is a healthy discussion and debate before decisions are made.

To insure these discussions and deliberations the State of Missouri and the City of Jackson have set specific times in which public hearings are conducted. It is also set by legislation as to when a vote of the citizens is necessary.

I believe one of the most important tools the City of Jackson employs to make decisions are the board of aldermen study sessions. Study sessions are held after every formal board of aldermen meeting. These sessions offer a time for the board to discuss the future decisions/projects coming before the board. The setting allows a less formal discussion, staff presentations, outside consultant presentations, and the opportunity for citizens/businesses to present to the Board their requests, opinions, and positions.

In this session, reports are given concerning the business of the other city governing boards such as Planning and Zoning, Park, Historic Commission, and Community Outreach Boards, Zoning Board of Adjustments.