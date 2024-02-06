All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionSeptember 30, 2024

Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards

Explore the top local businesses in Cape Girardeau County as voted by the community in the 19th annual Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards. Discover standout winners and finalists across diverse categories.

The Editorial Board
story image illustation
Artist depiction (ai)

Few things are more satisfying for a business than a customer referral, whether it’s shared in person, on social media, or through voting — including voting in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards.

This year marked the 19th annual Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards, a contest where businesses and organizations across Cape Girardeau County vie for the title of the best in their field. These organizations take the competition seriously, seeking votes from loyal customers and the community at large. Winning the no. 1 blue ribbon is a point of pride, often displayed prominently on storefronts and marketing materials. But simply being a finalist is also an achievement.

An impressive 19,130 votes were cast online and in print this year. With categories ranging from retail and dining to health services and entertainment, the awards cover a broad spectrum of local businesses.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian included the newly redesigned People’s Choice results magazine, showcasing the winners and finalists. We encourage you to take a look—not just for the fun of seeing familiar names, but also to learn more about these standout businesses.

Congratulations to all the winners and finalists. Your dedication and hard work have earned this recognition, and we thank our readers for making their voices heard.

To see the magazine, click here: https://www.semissourian.com/e-edition/peoples-choice-2024e9ace78a

Story Tags
Editorial
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying
OpinionOct. 16
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying
Smith: The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy