Destroying Black babies and families with federal dollars

If there is one reason why problems associated with race in America persist, it is because we pretend to address problems caused by one sin by exchanging them with other sins.

President Biden has just issued a proclamation recognizing 100 years since the race massacre that occurred in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921.

Greenwood was a wealthy Black neighborhood, a center of Black business, known as Black Wall Street, that was ravaged in two days of rioting by white racists. It resulted in the death of hundreds and the loss of property of thousands.

It is indeed another tragic and painful memory of race relations in our nation's history.

The proclamation issued by President Biden states, "The Federal Government must reckon with and acknowledge the role that it has played in stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities."

I totally agree. What offends me is that Biden's administration enthusiastically continues federal policies that damage Black communities, while it pretends it is addressing the problems.

As a starter, let us consider that at the same time the president issued this proclamation, he sent an unprecedented $6 trillion federal budget to Congress that, for the first time ever, omits the long-standing Hyde Amendment.

The Hyde Amendment, passed in 1976 and named for its sponsor, Illinois Rep. Henry Hyde, prohibits use of federal funds to pay for abortion, except in cases of rape or incest or when the mother's life is in danger.

Every federal budget since the Hyde Amendment was passed has included a rider with this provision -- except this year's, thanks to President Biden and his party.

So, while Biden issued one proclamation recalling the tragedy of a massacre of Black Americans, he now wants new federal policy that would use federal funds to subsidize another massacre.

Abortion policy in our nation amounts to nothing short of a massacre of and tragedy for Black Americans, born and unborn.