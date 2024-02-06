Despite Mueller report Democrats push investigation agenda

As a pundit once wisely said, "It's not over till it's over."

Or, "It's not over till the fat lady sings."

Or as the Democratic Party says, "It's not over till we say it's over."

And thus, we conclude the two-year, multi-million dollar investigation into Presidential wrongdoing and launch yet another lengthy probe designed to reap discontent until November 2020.

If you want to watch utter desperation, look into the eyes of the Democratic leaders as they scurry in search of a crime.

Were it not dangerous, it would be comical.

Others, much more informed and much more skilled than I, will opine on the result of the Special Counsel's investigation for weeks to come.

But for those of us who hoped the report would put an end to this partisan battle, think again.

The game plan of the Democratic Party is so very obvious.

Aided by a runaway national media, the Democrats will continue to sow the seeds of scandal until Election Day 2020.

The Democrats care little about truth. Their aim is to push an agenda designed to shroud the White House as criminal and, in doing so, find some advantage in an election that will determine the direction of America for decades to come.

And while we're passing out blame, let's look beyond the prejudiced media and beyond the wild-eyed radical Democrats and put blame on the cowardly Republicans who simply want to play nice.

It's time that the GOP unites and starts calling out the partisan hacks who spew their venom on CNN and MSNBC.

Take off the kiddie gloves and adopt the Obama model -- get in their face.