Despite Mueller report Democrats push investigation agenda

As a pundit once wisely said, "It's not over till it's over."
Or, "It's not over till the fat lady sings."
Or as the Democratic Party says, "It's not over till we say it's over."
And thus, we conclude the two-year, multi-million dollar investigation into Presidential wrongdoing and launch yet another lengthy probe designed to reap discontent until November 2020.
If you want to watch utter desperation, look into the eyes of the Democratic leaders as they scurry in search of a crime.
Were it not dangerous, it would be comical.
Others, much more informed and much more skilled than I, will opine on the result of the Special Counsel's investigation for weeks to come.
But for those of us who hoped the report would put an end to this partisan battle, think again.
The game plan of the Democratic Party is so very obvious.
Aided by a runaway national media, the Democrats will continue to sow the seeds of scandal until Election Day 2020.
The Democrats care little about truth. Their aim is to push an agenda designed to shroud the White House as criminal and, in doing so, find some advantage in an election that will determine the direction of America for decades to come.
And while we're passing out blame, let's look beyond the prejudiced media and beyond the wild-eyed radical Democrats and put blame on the cowardly Republicans who simply want to play nice.
It's time that the GOP unites and starts calling out the partisan hacks who spew their venom on CNN and MSNBC.
Take off the kiddie gloves and adopt the Obama model -- get in their face.
And while we're at it, where are the consequences for the partisan and illegal actions of those players in the FBI and the Justice Department who engineered this Mueller probe?
When will these arrogant bureaucrats who plotted a soft coup be brought to justice?
All Americans have waited anxiously for the Mueller investigation hoping beyond hope that, regardless of the conclusions, it would mark the end of this turmoil.
We should have known better.
When Uncle Joe Biden and the always popular Democrat socialist Bernie Sanders are the hope of the Democratic Party, you begin to see just how shallow and thin their bench truly is.
So with little enthusiasm for the hoard of Democratic hopefuls, the sole road to victory in 2020 is to uncover some mysterious plot within the Trump administration that will tip the scales in their direction.
They pinned their hopes on Robert Mueller.
Since that flopped, the Dems will now turn the page and point toward some yet-to-be-discovered wrongdoing.
And when that fails, there will be more.
What's that definition of insanity? Trying the same thing again and again and expecting a different result.
And that sadly is today's Democratic Party.
But leave it to the Russians to have the best reaction to the Mueller report outcome.
"It's hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if it isn't there."
We couldn't say it better.
Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.
