DeSantis presidential campaign far from over

The Ron DeSantis presidential campaign sure was good while it lasted.

The conventional wisdom has turned so decidedly against the Florida governor that he's getting buried a couple of months before he even announces.

There's flaming out on the launch pad, and there's flaming out while you're drinking a cup of coffee early in the morning at your home before getting in a car to drive to Cape Canaveral to check in for your mission. It's the latter that's supposedly happening to DeSantis.

This is a bit much. Rumors of his political death are not just greatly exaggerated they are absurdly overwrought, although that's what a bout of bad national polling will do.

To listen to the pundits, DeSantis has gone from the political force who steamrolled his way to a historic reelection victory in a large, diverse former swing state to a socially awkward stumblebum who would stay out of the 2024 race if he knew what was good for him.

It's wrong to characterize the last couple of months as a loss for DeSantis. His book was a success and he's in the process of racking up an impressive string of victories during the current session of the Florida legislature. But there's no doubt that he's hit turbulence. He, in effect, walked back the line in his statement about the Ukraine war, calling the fight with Russia "a territorial dispute," and he's never forcefully hit back at Donald Trump, even though the former president has made slamming the governor one of his favorite pastimes.

Trump has taken a jag up in national polling lately, and DeSantis a step down. In the RealClearPolitics national polling average, Trump sits above 50%, a formidable position by any standard. DeSantis is far back at about 24%.