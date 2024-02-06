Democrats are making a crazy bet

President Joe Biden's fall at the end of the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony was a brief event. He tripped, got helped up, and walked off under his own power.

Sometimes, though, a small thing is fraught with meaning — and with peril.

Biden's stumbles are not minor incidents, or a laughing matter. We aren't talking about a manufactured narrative about President Jerry Ford's alleged clumsiness played up on "Saturday Night Live." Biden is 80 years old, is in decline, and has a stiff, shuffling gait that makes you hold your breath when he's negotiating stairs or any place with potential obstacles. At his age, once the falls start, they usually don't stop.

Democrats should be thinking long and hard whether this is the vessel they want to ride into 2024 — and to portray as up for performing the job of president of the United States in a second term extending all the way until January 2029.

A couple of weeks ago at the G-7 summit in Japan, Biden lost his balance going down steps at the Itsukushima Shrine to greet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He managed to right himself with some focus. He stuck the landing and could shake the prime minister's hand like nothing happened.

But how close was he and the United States to major international embarrassment and a seismic political event? A couple of inches either way?

If Biden were to do a face plant, even down a few steps, it could be very ugly. It'd be a symbol of U.S. decrepitude. It's one thing to have a senior senator from California who obviously should have hung it up several years ago; it's another to have a U.S. president lacking the agility to get around easily and safely anymore.