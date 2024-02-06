Delay, divulge and deny

For years, Hunter Biden has made headline after headline for everything from his reckless behavior to his involvement in shady business dealings. And at every step of the way, Americans have demanded their leaders look into the many examples of where it seems Hunter Biden has gotten away with committing crimes that would send the average American to jail. On June 22, the Ways and Means Committee, which I'm the chairman of, released a bombshell report that included 14 hours' worth of jaw-dropping testimony from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees who contacted my office to share their serious concerns regarding the federal government's handling of an investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

An $80,000 diamond. A luxury sports car worth over $140,000. And payments worth millions of dollars from business partners in countries such as China and Romania. These are just some of the gifts and payments Hunter Biden received but never reported to the IRS as required by law. It appears that there are a separate set of laws if your last name is Biden or Clinton. The fact that Hunter Biden was never held accountable for the crimes he was accused of isn't the only alarming detail to come out of the whistleblowers' transcript.

In their testimony, the whistleblowers provided strong testimony that the Department of Justice (DOJ) intervened and overstepped in their investigation of the president's son. In one case, they say Hunter Biden's attorneys received a tip that the IRS investigators were planning to request a search warrant to recover evidence located in a storage facility just outside D.C. In another instance, IRS investigators were told by a U.S. attorney that "there is no way" a search warrant for evidence would get approved because the evidence of interest would be found in the guesthouse of then-Vice President Joe Biden. That piece of evidence was an encrypted WhatsApp message where Hunter Biden threatened a Chinese official to pay up, noting that his father — Joe Biden — was sitting right next to him. Interestingly, the president has repeatedly claimed that he has never had any knowledge of his son's business dealings.