Decision points for the future of Cape's airline service

I'd like to update the community on the airport service contract the city is planning to fill this month.

First, a bit of history: SkyWest Airlines began its regional jet service with the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) in December 2017, with direct flights to Chicago O'Hare Airport.

In June 2021, the city signed a new three-year contract with SkyWest due to the success seen through that partnership. Based on that success, CGI also began developing a marketing campaign to reach even more potential passengers. However, on March 10, SkyWest informed 29 communities, including CGI, of their intent to terminate regional jet service.

They also filed a termination notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation, which dictates the terms of our airline contracts. All 29 communities affected were ones in which SkyWest operates as United Airlines, which was one of the most popular aspects of SkyWest's business model to our regional travelers.

After many conversations with the affected communities, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued an Essential Air Service (EAS) Request for Proposals on March 11. The city moved to Volaire Aviation Consulting to help guide us during the process.

As there are 28 other communities dealing with these same problems, USDoT set a deadline of May 11 to quickly assist each community with securing service.

While three proposals were received by CGI, only one regional jet service was submitted, by Contour Airlines.

The jet service is an important piece of this equation, as downgrading to 8-10 passenger single engine plane service would cause us to lose the ability to acquire jet service in the future, and negatively affect our ability to secure 10,000 enplanements per year and the FAA financial incentives that accompany that level of service.

It is important to note that SkyWest did not submit a formal proposal during the EAS RFP process.

There have been a number of rumors circulated by the public that CGI has rejected SkyWest's proposals, or that the airport staff and airport board have not been communicative of all options. Nothing could be further from the truth.

City staff, the city council, and the public have been kept apprised of the details in all of this as those details have become appropriate to communicate.