Creating Christmas cheer in a coronavirus year

Christmas is just a few days away. It's hard to believe it's here again. Seems like last Christmas was just a blink of an eye away. And many, no doubt, can't wait for this one to be over, too, as they look forward to 2021, reaching with both hands for the start of another year in hopes that it will bring better days. But not so fast. Let's park for a moment and consider how to approach this one, even in the midst of the coronavirus, which has had a huge impact on our entire way of life.

Five suggestions for this Christmas:

1. Remember that Jesus is the reason for the season: It's the Christ in Christmas that makes the day worth celebrating. It's His love that makes the holiday holy. Spend time reflecting on the fact that "God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son," as John 3:16 says. That's not just a sign people hoist during sporting events. That's a life lesson and one that resounds louder this time of year.

2. Hold on to traditions: Whether or not you'll be gathering with family this year, do your best to reserve some of the traditions you have held dear. For you, it may be Christmas decorations. Yes, it's kind of late, but it's not too late. I've never been a Christmas decorating kind of gal post-childhood, but as I've written previously, I got into the decorating spirit last year because I was excited about my new house. This year, I decorated because I was not excited. This whole year has been difficult in various ways. I made a conscious decision, therefore, to decorate in spite of how I felt. I refused to let melancholy win. Perhaps you haven't been in the spirit this year, either, and succumbed to that. I encourage you to grab on to a tradition that has mattered to you and your family and go for it, even if -- no, especially if -- you don't feel like it. Don't let the funk kill your festivities. As the saying goes, "Fake it till you feel it." And I have no doubt, if you choose to be merry, you'll soon feel merry -- or at least merrier.

3. Eat up: Christmas is not the day to sit around counting calories. There's plenty of time to start your diet on Jan. 2 -- and quit on the 3rd as usual! [Wink!] But on Dec. 25, enjoy whatever it is you like to eat on Christmas. So ... permission granted.