Creating Christmas cheer in a coronavirus year

Christmas is just a few days away. It's hard to believe it's here again. Seems like last Christmas was just a blink of an eye away. And many, no doubt, can't wait for this one to be over, too, as they look forward to 2021, reaching with both hands for the start of another year in hopes that it will bring better days. But not so fast. Let's park for a moment and consider how to approach this one, even in the midst of the coronavirus, which has had a huge impact on our entire way of life.
Five suggestions for this Christmas:
1. Remember that Jesus is the reason for the season: It's the Christ in Christmas that makes the day worth celebrating. It's His love that makes the holiday holy. Spend time reflecting on the fact that "God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son," as John 3:16 says. That's not just a sign people hoist during sporting events. That's a life lesson and one that resounds louder this time of year.
2. Hold on to traditions: Whether or not you'll be gathering with family this year, do your best to reserve some of the traditions you have held dear. For you, it may be Christmas decorations. Yes, it's kind of late, but it's not too late. I've never been a Christmas decorating kind of gal post-childhood, but as I've written previously, I got into the decorating spirit last year because I was excited about my new house. This year, I decorated because I was not excited. This whole year has been difficult in various ways. I made a conscious decision, therefore, to decorate in spite of how I felt. I refused to let melancholy win. Perhaps you haven't been in the spirit this year, either, and succumbed to that. I encourage you to grab on to a tradition that has mattered to you and your family and go for it, even if -- no, especially if -- you don't feel like it. Don't let the funk kill your festivities. As the saying goes, "Fake it till you feel it." And I have no doubt, if you choose to be merry, you'll soon feel merry -- or at least merrier.
3. Eat up: Christmas is not the day to sit around counting calories. There's plenty of time to start your diet on Jan. 2 -- and quit on the 3rd as usual! [Wink!] But on Dec. 25, enjoy whatever it is you like to eat on Christmas. So ... permission granted.
4. Reach out to someone: If you're having friends and family over, invite someone who doesn't have anyone to spend the day with. And if you're not comfortable with that this year, why not make dinner and dessert plates for someone who is alone? Drop it off, and let him/her know someone cares. A little goes a long way, and it's needed. There's a lot of isolation and fear affecting people these days. It would be beautiful if you could lessen that. Maybe you know someone in a nursing home or assisted living facility where visitors are allowed. Perhaps you can drop by for a few minutes, if not on Christmas Day, then maybe this week. These elderly people are starving for contact during these quarantine days. You could be that someone who puts a smile on one of their faces.
5. Politics Schmolitics: Finally, as I say during various holidays, so say I again: Do not -- I repeat, do not! -- get into a political debate. It ain't worth it. If you have to keep the television off, keep it off. If y'all need to sign a contract, sign one. If you have to put tape over your mouth -- something most of us should probably do every day, actually -- get that tape out and put it on. You get the picture. No fighting -- only feasting, fellowship and fun.
Christmas is a special day, even in 2020, even during the coronavirus. Make it merry and bright for you and yours. Remembering number 1 will make the rest easier, especially when we humbly consider that no matter what we're going through, someone is going through something more difficult. We, indeed, are blessed and should embrace an attitude of gratitude.
"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace."
Merry Christmas!
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
