Cooperation between Jackson, others good for community

The last few board of aldermen meetings have included agenda items that show the value of "cooperation" between the City of Jackson and other entities. I would like to highlight a few of these and explain what I see as the importance of these agreements.

First, the board of aldermen approved an Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement with Cape Girardeau County for the combination of the dispatch departments of the City of Jackson and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Department. This agreement outlines the operating procedures for the county to operate a combined 911 Dispatch center for Jackson and the County. The dispatch center will be built in available space in the sheriff's office/jail complex. The agreement also outlines the establishment of the center, an advisory board creation for oversite and recommendations, employee transition, and the coverage of operating and capital costs.

This is a great cooperative project that will enable our two governments to share costs and coverage of the dispatch service which is a vital safety service. I believe citizen safety will be enhanced by one new "state-of-the-art" dispatch center covering both the City of Jackson and the county. Contingencies also have been designed to back up the center in case of any operational interruption.

The savings of costs also will be substantial for both entities, especially the cost of the capital of the dispatch center's hardware and software. As I have reviewed previously, the City of Jackson has designed a future police station. The city was able to save $1 million of projected construction costs by not requiring a dispatch center and a jail facility in the new building. The responsibility for the jailing of prisoners was transferred to the county in an intergovernmental agreement last year and has been working very well. The new dispatch center should be operational in 2018.

Next, John Mehner, President of Magnet, reported to the board the accomplishments of the Magnet organization during 2017. Magnet is an organization that serves the cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau, Scott City and Cape Girardeau County. Magnet represents the region in order to attract business and industry. This cooperation enables the entities to combine their funds to have one organization that represents the area to promote business and industry growth. It would be more difficult and more expensive for each entity to have the expertise, contacts and organization to provide these services alone. In addition, it is much easier for businesses looking at our region for business expansion to have one point of contact for available opportunities across the region.