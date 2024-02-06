Controversy at the Grammys

There was some outrage surrounding the "Unholy" performance of Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the Grammys, which involved Smith dressing up like the devil, against a backdrop of someone's cartoonish idea of hell.

What deserves more reflection than Sam Smith's horned hat is singer Kim Petras. I confess both Petras and Smith are new to me. And I did a doubletake when Petras was heralded as a first transgender woman to win a Grammy.

As I read about Petras, I couldn't help but think of Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old woman who transitioned to male and wishes someone stopped her. In her case, she was an awkward teenager who didn't fit in with her peers. In other words, she was a teenager. Who among us didn't have those feelings at some point? From the Internet, she got the idea that becoming a boy would solve her problems. Doctors fast-tracked what she thought she wanted, and her parents were pressured, even bullied. "Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?" they were asked. At 13 she was on puberty blockers and testosterone. At 15, she had a double mastectomy.

Cole is 18 now, and is living as a young woman, but with the inability to have children, among other health issues, because of what doctors did to her. "At 15, I wasn't really thinking," she said. "I was a kid, just trying to fit in -- not thinking about the possibility of becoming a parent." She's become an activist, insistent that she will give her testimony until the practices of giving puberty blockers to and performing transition surgery on children stops.

Petras, born male, was convinced from early childhood that she was really a female. Petras told the German newspaper Die Zeit, "I have always felt like a girl."

Unlike Cole, whose transition can be seen as a result of social contagion, Petras may very well have had gender dysphoria, an incredibly painful medical/psychological condition.