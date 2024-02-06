Conspiracy afoot to install socialism

An alarm is sounding in this country like never before in our history.

The alarm is an alert to a sea change of social, political and economic upheaval that is just over the horizon.

All is not lost. But all is in danger.

We remain a nation of laws and of rules. But increasingly, we are seeing that both the laws and the rules don't apply equally.

As of the writing of this column, we stand on the edge of the massive unraveling of a social structure and a rule of law that has guided our nation since inception.

But the news cycle is erupting at such breakneck speed, that words uttered today may be overturned tomorrow.

And quite honestly, as a society we are unable to process these rapidly changing developments.

So we rely on the national news media to navigate us through these perilous times. And by doing so, we fall victim to a false narrative that is abundantly incorrect and lacking in truth.

And that one aspect alone of a tainted and partisan media is what separates these dangerous times from past episodes.

It cannot be argued that there are forces within this country who are mounting a highly-organized and well-funded campaign to unravel the fabric of this nation.