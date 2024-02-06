Clemson coach Dabo Swinney demonstrates that authenticity matters

"Everyone's got an opinion; be an example," author and speaker Bob Goff wrote in a tweet.
Those words came to mind this week when I read a story in the Charleston Post and Courier about Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney. The uber-successful coach finds himself back in the BCS National Championship again this year. The Tigers, who have won two BCS titles in the last three years, have a 29 consecutive-game winning streak. And though up against the No. 1 seed LSU, I wouldn't bet against Clemson on Jan. 13 when the two teams, both called Tigers, face off.
While Swinney is noted because of his success on the field, it's his character and authentic evangelical Christian faith that have my admiration.
The Post and Courier story noted how Swinney's faith has played a role in recruiting. The newspaper spoke with 13 current and incoming players who each said the coach's transparency about his faith played a role in their decision to sign with Clemson.
The story noted the coach doesn't force his faith on anyone, and Swinney himself has publicly said he doesn't only play the Christian players.
"My job is to win football games," he said at the 2015 Orange Bowl. "We're always going to recruit and play the best football players. ... We don't play the best Christians. I've said that many times. If we were playing the best Christians, I wouldn't be sitting here, I can guarantee you that. I just know how I'm called to live my life. I try to be consistent with that. Be who you are, whatever you are. I've coached a bunch of atheists I'm sure. Along the way, a ton."
I've heard people over the years make statements like, "I don't want my personal beliefs to affect my public positions." Quite frankly, what good are your personal beliefs if they're not demonstrated publicly. More simply put, be authentic -- "Be who you are...," as Swinney said.
Pastor and author Carey Nieuwhof wrote in 2019 about a dinner party he had with a group of millennials. The group had varying opinions about what church should look like. So he asked them what they thought of the sermon he gave that day at their church.
"They told me the message really resonated, so I pushed deeper (come on, you can tell me the truth) and asked them why," he wrote. "My message was more like 40 minutes, after all (not 20) and I'm old enough to be the dad of some of the people around the table. I was really anxious for their feedback.
"'Well', someone ventured, 'you were authentic. You told stories. There was nothing fake about what you said.'"
Whether it's the worship experience, community groups or the weekend sermon, it was character and authenticity that connected.
"This is, after all, a generation that has been marketed to more than any generation in human history," Nieuwhof wrote. "They can smell cheese and incompetence a mile away."
Yeah, but that's about church. That doesn't apply to other areas of life, right? Of course it does. Dabo Swinney is a good case study. His players know where he stands. He's built a culture of authenticity. It's a new year. And as Bob Goff said, have an opinion, but be an example. Be authentic in who you are and how you live your life.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
