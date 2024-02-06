Clemson coach Dabo Swinney demonstrates that authenticity matters

"Everyone's got an opinion; be an example," author and speaker Bob Goff wrote in a tweet.

Those words came to mind this week when I read a story in the Charleston Post and Courier about Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney. The uber-successful coach finds himself back in the BCS National Championship again this year. The Tigers, who have won two BCS titles in the last three years, have a 29 consecutive-game winning streak. And though up against the No. 1 seed LSU, I wouldn't bet against Clemson on Jan. 13 when the two teams, both called Tigers, face off.

While Swinney is noted because of his success on the field, it's his character and authentic evangelical Christian faith that have my admiration.

The Post and Courier story noted how Swinney's faith has played a role in recruiting. The newspaper spoke with 13 current and incoming players who each said the coach's transparency about his faith played a role in their decision to sign with Clemson.

The story noted the coach doesn't force his faith on anyone, and Swinney himself has publicly said he doesn't only play the Christian players.

"My job is to win football games," he said at the 2015 Orange Bowl. "We're always going to recruit and play the best football players. ... We don't play the best Christians. I've said that many times. If we were playing the best Christians, I wouldn't be sitting here, I can guarantee you that. I just know how I'm called to live my life. I try to be consistent with that. Be who you are, whatever you are. I've coached a bunch of atheists I'm sure. Along the way, a ton."

I've heard people over the years make statements like, "I don't want my personal beliefs to affect my public positions." Quite frankly, what good are your personal beliefs if they're not demonstrated publicly. More simply put, be authentic -- "Be who you are...," as Swinney said.