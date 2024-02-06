Church merger serves as an example of what can be

Leading with grace. That is the motto of Sikeston pastors Kenny King and William Marshall as they merge their two churches to form a new church, Grace Bible Fellowship.
The churches, Smith Chapel, a historically black church and Trinity Baptist, a historically white church, voted to merge earlier this month. That is no small thing in this community.
Race is a sensitive topic not only in the country but in this community as well. There is a history of racial strife in and around Sikeston, so the merging of a black church and white church could have been met with contempt within the congregations, but it wasn't.
Following the lead of their pastors, who struck up a friendship a couple of years ago, the congregations welcomed the merger. The congregations voted separately, and each agreed to the merger.
"This is something God is calling us to do," King said.
What makes it even more refreshing is that the merger isn't out of necessity. According to King and Marshall, both churches are healthy; this is just a move to unite two congregations who have the same beliefs.
And that is where hope comes in.
There are over 16,000 people in Sikeston and according to the 2010 census over 25% of the population is African-American. Marshall said there were 85 charter members who voted to name the new church Grace Bible Fellowship. While that is just a small sample of the population of Sikeston, that is still 85 people who say that their beliefs matter more than race.
King, Marshall and the entire congregation of Grace Bible Fellowship are setting a terrific example. To think there aren't differences between the two congregations would be naive but both say the transition has been smooth so far.
Hopefully, this is an example to the entire community. Everyone wants a strong, healthy, vibrant Sikeston, but that only happens if everyone comes together. Being separated by race or social class or even political beliefs in some cases will only be a roadblock to strengthening the community.
The merger of two small churches may be seen by some as a minor thing but I disagree. I think it should serve as an example of what can be in the community. If we all follow the lead of Grace Bible Fellowship and lead with grace, thinking the best of people and giving people the benefit of the doubt instead of letting issues divide us, this community can thrive.
Marshall said he hopes their church could help with community issues or tensions if they arise. They already are, by taking the lead and showing that we are all one in the big picture. And they are doing it by leading with grace.
David Jenkins is co-editor of the Standard Democrat.
