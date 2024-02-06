Church merger serves as an example of what can be

Leading with grace. That is the motto of Sikeston pastors Kenny King and William Marshall as they merge their two churches to form a new church, Grace Bible Fellowship.

The churches, Smith Chapel, a historically black church and Trinity Baptist, a historically white church, voted to merge earlier this month. That is no small thing in this community.

Race is a sensitive topic not only in the country but in this community as well. There is a history of racial strife in and around Sikeston, so the merging of a black church and white church could have been met with contempt within the congregations, but it wasn't.

Following the lead of their pastors, who struck up a friendship a couple of years ago, the congregations welcomed the merger. The congregations voted separately, and each agreed to the merger.

"This is something God is calling us to do," King said.

What makes it even more refreshing is that the merger isn't out of necessity. According to King and Marshall, both churches are healthy; this is just a move to unite two congregations who have the same beliefs.