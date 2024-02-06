China has a role in making the world talk about Israel

While the whole world is talking about Israel, let's take a moment to talk about China.

Why? Well for starters, one of the reasons the whole world is talking about Israel, is that's the way China wants it.

In the wake of Hamas' barbaric anti-Jewish pogrom on October 7, anti-Jewish hate has exploded exponentially on the Chinese owned social media platform TikTok. This has reignited calls for banning the platform in the U.S. Opponents note -- correctly -- that antisemitism has exploded on other social media platforms, and TikTok itself insists that they are working hard to combat the spike in bigotry and death threats.

They're going to have their work cut out for them because the Chinese state, which ultimately controls the platform, has been encouraging antisemitism and anti-Zionism for years now. State-run media regularly claims that Jews control the world economy and American foreign policy. Social media "influencers" have a free hand to cheer on Hamas and claim Israelis are Nazis. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Chinese companies Baidu and Alibaba literally erased Israel from their maps. When Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently visited Beijing, a debate erupted over whether China should deal with an "old Jewish lady" who has a dual loyalty to the interests of the U.S. government and to Wall Street.

Lest you try to pass all of this off on independent voices in China, you need to remember that -- very much unlike Israel -- China bans criticism it doesn't like. You can't even post a picture of Winnie the Pooh because it's seen as a jab at Xi Jinping. But you can rant about Jewish hunger for blood and money all you like.

The argument for banning TikTok in the U.S. doesn't rely on Chinese efforts to foment antisemitism in the U.S. -- or at home -- but on its broader threats to national security. But the fact that a foreign power thinks it has an interest in amplifying Jew-hatred in America should inform how we think about the issue.

It should also inform how we think about not only China but how we think about many of Israel's critics.

The standard indictment of Zionism is that it is "racist" because it practices Jewish "apartheid." The Atlantic's Adam Serwer writes, "there is nothing antisemitic about anti-Zionists who believe that the existence of a religious or ethnically defined state is inherently racist." Whatever you think of such statements in a vacuum, it does make one wonder why this standard is applied so selectively to Israel.