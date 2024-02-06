Checking boxes

Donald Trump and a lot of cameras flew into East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday.

Yes, it was a typical Trump photo op. Yes, they were his MAGA people.

The mostly white working-class town on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border has nearly 5,000 souls, and about 70% of them voted for him in 2020.

But Trump did something for the people of the polluted town on Wednesday that Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg had not yet done — he showed up and showed them he cared.

Whatever you think about his style and personal flaws, Trump did a good thing by forcing the Biden administration to give East Palestine the federal attention it needed and deserved.

The derailment of a freight train carrying dangerous chemicals and the huge fire and mushroom cloud that followed it have made East Palestine the American Chernobyl.

Its residents are still breathing air that may be poisoned, smelling chemicals they can't pronounce and worrying about their long-term health because of a disaster they didn't cause but that has wrecked their lives and threatened their futures.

But while President Biden was doing his own photo op last week by making a surprise visit to Ukraine — where the real Chernobyl was — East Palestine's people were still being shortchanged by the federal government.

Their town was getting help from several federal agencies, including the EPA, whose scientists were testing the air inside homes and the soil and sampling the creeks that eventually run to the Ohio River.

But it was not until Thursday — three weeks after the derailment and a day after Trump's visit — that Pete Buttigieg finally showed up.

Mayor Pete, as the boss of the Department of Transportation, is supposed to be in charge of fixing what's wrong with our planes, trains, boats and infrastructure.

But until Thursday, Mayor Pete acted like the disaster in East Palestine was just another one of the 1,000 major and minor train derailments that occur in the country every year.

He avoided East Palestine like there was a plague going on there and tweeted something about visiting "when the time is right."