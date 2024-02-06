Changes to upcoming election season

Missouri's presidential primaries, previously held in March of each presidential election year, did not actually carry voters' voices to November. While the primary ballots could be counted and reported, just like an election, it did not lock in the choice of a presidential candidate by that popular vote. The party actually had the power to select another candidate, regardless of the results of the primary election. Most of the time those choices are the same, but the problem resides in the fact that the primary elections, costing taxpayers approximately $7 million, were not binding. In my opinion, these primaries were really just a very expensive news story paid for by the people of Missouri and did not ensure that their choice would stand in terms of whom those delegates' would actually choose once they got to the conventions.

Each state has a certain number of delegates that are sent to the parties' national conventions, determined by its convention rules. Missouri Republicans will send delegates to the 2024 Republican National Convention and Missouri Democrats will send delegates to the Democratic National Convention. These delegates cast votes at the convention to decide which candidate will represent the party in the general election. The delegates are not required to stick with any candidate (such as one chosen in a primary); we entrust them to do the will of the people who elected them.

So what does this mean for you, the voters, as we head into the 2024 elections? For statewide and local primaries, nothing will change. You will still head to your polling places in August, receive a ballot based on your party affiliation and choose your preferred candidates to be included in the general election in November. If you want to participate in the process to assign delegates for presidential candidates, I encourage you to reach out to your local party affiliates and find out when and where caucuses will be held and how delegates and candidates will be selected, and then get involved.

All of that being said, come November 2024, you absolutely will get to choose — on your ballot — and cast your vote for the next president of the United States!

Holly Thompson Rehder is the state senator for District 27 in the Missouri General Assembly.