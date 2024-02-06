Census results reflect well on Jackson

The initial results of the U.S. Census have been released. Jackson's population grew 12.5% to 15,451 since 2010. Cape Girardeau County and Cape Girardeau grew as well. I am very pleased with the population growth Jackson has experienced. These results show Jackson is a vibrant community where people desire to live, work and play.

The population growth also recognizes the efforts to make our town a safe place and one where the infrastructure supports the community. These results show the energies of individuals, parents, teachers, business owners, church leaders, city workers, elected officials and many others to make Jackson a friendly and welcoming community. All have worked together to support the growth of Jackson. As our city motto says, "Jackson is the city of beautiful homes, parks, schools and churches."

This population growth is also great news for our local businesses who rely on an increasing customer base to expand their businesses and add employees. The increased population is good news for the manufacturing and service business who require a growing population to enable them to hire their essential workforce.

Some additional information the Census Bureau provides is as follows: