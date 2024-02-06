Celebrating the life and influence of Coach Terry Kitchen

Last spring I played phone tag with Coach Terry Kitchen, the longtime Cape Girardeau Central High School athletic director, teacher and coach. Kitchen had been selected as the 2018 Semoball Awards Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Though not part of the selection committee, I had the honor of sharing the news with Coach.

We finally connected, and when I shared the good news Coach was nearly speechless -- which is quite the feat since Coach never lacked for words. And he certainly didn't lack for spirit.

He was thankful for the award but added that he had a doctor's appointment coming up. He expected everything to be fine in this post-cancer battle follow-up, but said if the news wasn't good he might not be up to accepting the award. The doctor's appointment went well. Coach, who had battled pancreatic cancer between 2017-2018, had a new lease on life.

Terry Kitchen speaks after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Semoball Awards Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Coach made it to the awards show and appeared to enjoy every moment. What a joy it was to celebrate all he had meant to many students. And then there was the speech.

By now you may have seen the full acceptance speech, which is shared with this column on semissourian.com. Thousands upon thousands have watched it since it was posted Tuesday morning.

Early in the speech he thanked his parents -- adding a bit of humor along the way.

In this photo published March 18, 1979, Terry Kitchen looks at the camera during the 1979 season, his second after joining the Cape Girardeau Central High School faculty.

"Raised in South Cape, my dad was a military man," Kitchen said. "[During] World War II he was a Welterweight boxing champ in the Army. Had over a hundred fights. But he comes back home and he sees a good lookin' woman, and it was my mom. And she is a piano-playing Pentecostal woman. So I'm a cross between a fighter and a Pentecostal woman. And there's some spirit still in me that don't stop. There's something that still gets me up out of my seat. Wow."