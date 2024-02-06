Cape walk, service to honor fallen heroes

While some consider this weekend as the unofficial kickoff to summer, it's important we not overlook the real meaning of the holiday: Remembering our fallen military heroes.
This Saturday morning a group of volunteers will gather at the Broadway entrance to the river flood wall for the start of a 5-mile walk to Cape County Park North. The group, Carry the Load-Cape Girardeau, is part of a larger movement to memorialize fallen veterans.
Started nationally in 2011 by two Navy SEALs in Texas, Carry the Load now includes events in 19 states with the goal of restoring the true meaning to Memorial Day.
Jacob Fish, a local real estate agent and Marine veteran, first heard about the movement through a fellow veteran who encouraged him to bring the event to Cape Girardeau. Fish was interested and along with Cape Girardeau Army veteran Rocky Everett, the two worked together to start and grow the gathering.
The walk not only honors military but also police, firefighters and other first responders who died in the line of duty.
Some participants will carry a backpack to symbolize the lives lost and the burden many veterans carry. Others will carry a flag, fire hose or wear gear to honor the fallen.
Those participating in the walk will gather at 9 a.m. and the walk, led by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, will start about 9:15 a.m. Fish said they expect to arrive at the county park at 11:30 a.m. and a memorial service, held in conjunction with the VFW, will be held. Participants will have an opportunity to share memories of their fallen friends.
"That's what was lacking in previous years (at the Carry the Load walk), having a service," Everett said.
Smokin' Brothers will provide food at the park for attendees.
Though pre-registration is encouraged through the national organization -- www.carrytheload.org -- those interested can show up today (Saturday) and participate without signing up ahead of time.
"What Memorial Day is about is us taking time to remember those who have laid their lives on the line for our freedoms," Fish said.
Fish noted that Memorial Day can be a difficult time for veterans, largely because they lack a network of friends who can relate to the pain they've experienced in service to country.
Both Fish and Everett said they want participants to come away with a renewed understanding that freedom is not free.
"We're hoping not one dry eye to be left after the memorial service," Everett said.
President Ronald Reagan gave a speech on Memorial Day 1982 at Arlington National Cemetery that seems appropriate to remember this weekend.
"I have no illusions about what little I can add now to the silent testimony of those who gave their lives willingly for their country. Words are even more feeble on this Memorial Day, for the sight before us is that of a strong and good nation that stands in silence and remembers those who were loved and who, in return, loved their countrymen enough to die for them.
"Yet, we must try to honor them -- not for their sakes alone, but for our own. And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice."
Thank you to Fish, Everett and all the volunteers and sponsors behind this walk. We should remember our fallen heroes beyond Memorial Day weekend. It's certainly important to remember the meaning of this holiday and honor the lives of those who fought to protect ours.
Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.