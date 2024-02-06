Cape walk, service to honor fallen heroes

While some consider this weekend as the unofficial kickoff to summer, it's important we not overlook the real meaning of the holiday: Remembering our fallen military heroes.

This Saturday morning a group of volunteers will gather at the Broadway entrance to the river flood wall for the start of a 5-mile walk to Cape County Park North. The group, Carry the Load-Cape Girardeau, is part of a larger movement to memorialize fallen veterans.

Started nationally in 2011 by two Navy SEALs in Texas, Carry the Load now includes events in 19 states with the goal of restoring the true meaning to Memorial Day.

Jacob Fish, a local real estate agent and Marine veteran, first heard about the movement through a fellow veteran who encouraged him to bring the event to Cape Girardeau. Fish was interested and along with Cape Girardeau Army veteran Rocky Everett, the two worked together to start and grow the gathering.

The walk not only honors military but also police, firefighters and other first responders who died in the line of duty.

Some participants will carry a backpack to symbolize the lives lost and the burden many veterans carry. Others will carry a flag, fire hose or wear gear to honor the fallen.

Those participating in the walk will gather at 9 a.m. and the walk, led by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, will start about 9:15 a.m. Fish said they expect to arrive at the county park at 11:30 a.m. and a memorial service, held in conjunction with the VFW, will be held. Participants will have an opportunity to share memories of their fallen friends.

"That's what was lacking in previous years (at the Carry the Load walk), having a service," Everett said.

Smokin' Brothers will provide food at the park for attendees.