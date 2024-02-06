Our Opinion: Cape street projects proposal thoughtful, practical

At a time when many Americans say they are keenly budget-conscious, the City of Cape Girardeau’s proposed next iteration of its street-funding plan focuses on refurbishing the existing grid rather than adding to it.

City Council members listened to a presentation Monday, Dec. 2, explaining the project list for Transportation Trust Fund 7. Once council members finalize the list, they will place the matter before voters in April.

Begun in 1995, “TTF”, as officials refer to the program, consists of a voter-approved half-cent sales tax that constructs and maintains streets, sidewalks and streetscapes. Six times voters have supported the important funding mechanism.

The program’s early focus was expanding the street grid and eliminating gravel roads in the city limits. Lighting and sidewalks became a focus of later five-year plans. Most recently, TTF funds have gone toward maintenance and reconstruction.

All of the proposed projects in TTF 7 are reconstruction/rehabilitation projects, with no new construction included.