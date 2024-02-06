Capahas are a major reason behind area’s connection to local baseball

If you’re a Major League Baseball fan, this is the time of year things get really interesting. Fans, along with players and coaches, are watching the scoreboard every night to see if their team gained ground in the standings. The St. Louis Cardinals’ comeback should make for a fun September of meaningful games.

While people will more often talk about the Cardinals, local baseball is where the sport begins.

Jim Limbaugh, president of the Cape Catfish, told me last month that Cape Girardeau is a nice little baseball town. That doesn’t happen overnight. Props to the Catfish on a great season, but the footholds of baseball in Southeast Missouri are deep and rich with tradition.

During World War II the St. Louis Browns made Cape Girardeau their spring training home. The National League Cardinals settled in nearby Cairo, Illinois for their home spring schedule. The teams eventually met in the 1944 World Series that was played at Sportsman’s Park.

Both of the Dean brothers were in Cape Girardeau during the 1943 spring training. Dizzy Dean, the famed St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, was retired from playing but continued his affiliation as a radio sports announcer. His younger brother Daffey Dean was a member of the 1943 Browns. To learn more about Southeast Missouri’s connection to professional baseball, read the story by late B. Ray Owen that appears below.

Of course any historical look at baseball in Southeast Missouri has to include the Capahas.

America’s oldest semi-pro team, the Capahas finished their 125th season this summer with a record of 20-13. They were unable to play another eight games due to weather and scheduling conflicts with other teams.

This was the team’s second year to participate in the Mon-Clair Baseball League. After winning the regular season title in the St. Clair Division for the second consecutive year, the Capahas fell short of the championship with a semi-finals loss to the eventual champion from Millstadt, Illinois.

Manager Tom Bolen told me Friday morning that participating in the league offers the Caphas a lighter travel schedule than playing as an independent team while still getting in a fair number of games. Being part of the league has also saved on costly travel.