Candidates want endorsements, not ads

It's hard to get an exact number, but Josh Hawley and Claire McCaskill - along with ample "dark money" - will spend upwards of $90 million to entice your vote come Nov. 6.

Out of that massive war chest, the 232 newspapers in Missouri will get zip.

Politicians - actually their handlers -- have decided that newspapers are media relics.

These senatorial wannabes invest millions upon millions in social media that ignores newspaper readers.

But here's the irony.

In many of their media buys, they proudly tout newspaper endorsements.

When hypocritical politicians come campaigning, their first call is often to the local newspaper to assure a photographer captures their smiling mug.

Then they willingly sit down with newspaper editorial boards in hopes of favorable coverage.

Yet they spend not one cent to support the men and women who produce that local news coverage they so crave.

Newspapers remain an invaluable source of local news on which the public relies.

Granted, newspapers' heydays are in the past. Yet we adapt and improve and innovate to match the changing media landscape.

A newspaper is a business. It takes revenue to pay the bills and to engage the technology to meet these changing needs in our communities.