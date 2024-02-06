1. Call out the elephant in the room. If it's fear, then call it out. Saying, "I know you're scared," acknowledges the issue at hand on a personal level. Voss said considering the issue directly allows people to more likely have a positive reaction.

2. Deactivate fear. Don't deny it. Instead, recognize it. Voss pointed to research that shows the amygdala in the brain is where the fear response begins. When you acknowledge feelings of fear, anger or sadness, it deactivates the electrical activity in this area of the brain, allowing you to think with a positive frame of mind.

3. Lead with a positive frame of mind. "You're not going to get out of any problem unless you're optimistic you can do it," Voss said. "It's a positive emotion." Emotional intelligence is key. Voss pointed to research that indicates people are 31% smarter when in a positive state of mind. Have "a quiet, calm, optimistic confidence people want to get behind," Voss said. "We will get through this."

4. Teamwork and communication. One of the challenges of the present situation is the unrelenting nature. You may not have all the answers now, but establishing structured communication with your team on next steps allows you to move forward toward solutions. Voss suggested the following: focus on next steps, focus on the positive and focus on teamwork. "This is a great time to double down with effective communication with your team," he said.

In recent weeks, we have seen stories of businesses finding creative ways to serve well. TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza in Fruitland is one example. They added a grocery delivery service along with their curbside and takeout food service.

"We're just trying to do our part to help out," Tim Stearns told Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz. "Helping people who don't want to get out to the grocery stores or can't get out and just trying to help the community any way we can."

Medical practices have offered telehealth visits for patients who didn't want to risk exposure by leaving their home to visit a doctor.

Manufacturers around the country switched gears to produce face masks and hand sanitizer, meeting important needs while keeping operations running and employees working.

It's not to say these are easy times or there is a simple solution. It's a challenge. But facing them directly and with a positive frame of mind positions us to lead well. Doing so is progress.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian and publisher of B Magazine.