All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionApril 25, 2020

Call out the elephant in the room

The B Magazine Progress Edition is included in today's print edition of the Southeast Missourian. Individual stories from the magazine will be published on semissourian.com in the coming days. You'll find profiles of area businesses, stories about how companies are responding to COVID-19, and other business news...

Lucas Presson avatar
Lucas Presson
Cover of 2020 B Magazine Progress Edition.
Cover of 2020 B Magazine Progress Edition.B Magazine

The B Magazine Progress Edition is included in today's print edition of the Southeast Missourian. Individual stories from the magazine will be published on semissourian.com in the coming days.

You'll find profiles of area businesses, stories about how companies are responding to COVID-19, and other business news.

The following is my column that appears in the magazine.

n

This is the Progress Edition for B Magazine where we highlight individual businesses and share stories about progress in our region. But undeniably, the biggest business story right now is the challenge posed by the novel coronavirus.

In recent weeks, Missouri has been under a stay-at-home order, further complicating economic challenges related to COVID-19.

Business leaders continue to grapple with important decisions as they look to rebound from the economic woes caused by this virus.

So what's next? How do we rebound, keep employees working and not only survive, but thrive in the weeks to come?

Recently, I listened to the EntreLeadership podcast where former FBI hostage negotiator, businessman and author Chris Voss, was interviewed. Voss shared some timely information on how to react in times like these:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1. Call out the elephant in the room. If it's fear, then call it out. Saying, "I know you're scared," acknowledges the issue at hand on a personal level. Voss said considering the issue directly allows people to more likely have a positive reaction.

2. Deactivate fear. Don't deny it. Instead, recognize it. Voss pointed to research that shows the amygdala in the brain is where the fear response begins. When you acknowledge feelings of fear, anger or sadness, it deactivates the electrical activity in this area of the brain, allowing you to think with a positive frame of mind.

3. Lead with a positive frame of mind. "You're not going to get out of any problem unless you're optimistic you can do it," Voss said. "It's a positive emotion." Emotional intelligence is key. Voss pointed to research that indicates people are 31% smarter when in a positive state of mind. Have "a quiet, calm, optimistic confidence people want to get behind," Voss said. "We will get through this."

4. Teamwork and communication. One of the challenges of the present situation is the unrelenting nature. You may not have all the answers now, but establishing structured communication with your team on next steps allows you to move forward toward solutions. Voss suggested the following: focus on next steps, focus on the positive and focus on teamwork. "This is a great time to double down with effective communication with your team," he said.

In recent weeks, we have seen stories of businesses finding creative ways to serve well. TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza in Fruitland is one example. They added a grocery delivery service along with their curbside and takeout food service.

"We're just trying to do our part to help out," Tim Stearns told Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz. "Helping people who don't want to get out to the grocery stores or can't get out and just trying to help the community any way we can."

Medical practices have offered telehealth visits for patients who didn't want to risk exposure by leaving their home to visit a doctor.

Manufacturers around the country switched gears to produce face masks and hand sanitizer, meeting important needs while keeping operations running and employees working.

It's not to say these are easy times or there is a simple solution. It's a challenge. But facing them directly and with a positive frame of mind positions us to lead well. Doing so is progress.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian and publisher of B Magazine.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 30
Prayer 10-30-24
OpinionOct. 29
Speak Out: River Campus, national politics and an encouragem...
OpinionOct. 29
Our Opinion: Central Academy project is home run for the dis...
OpinionOct. 29
Editorial Roundup: United States

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hanson: Kamala's inane talking points
OpinionOct. 29
Hanson: Kamala's inane talking points
Pace: For the US election, the AP performs the world's single largest act of journalism
OpinionOct. 29
Pace: For the US election, the AP performs the world's single largest act of journalism
Letter: Evaluating Trump's mental acuity
OpinionOct. 29
Letter: Evaluating Trump's mental acuity
The many layers of sports betting
OpinionOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
Escaping domestic violence
OpinionOct. 29
Escaping domestic violence
Prayer 10-29-24
OpinionOct. 29
Prayer 10-29-24
Speak Out: Readers share comments on Trump and Harris contrasting political visions
OpinionOct. 28
Speak Out: Readers share comments on Trump and Harris contrasting political visions
Lyons: Talk of mass deportation is Texas bull
OpinionOct. 28
Lyons: Talk of mass deportation is Texas bull
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy