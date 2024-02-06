Birds versus cat: a real battle and lots of questions

Can you think of a single reason why a cat with the sweet disposition of an angel and two mockingbirds that give breathtaking concerts every day should be such mortal enemies?

Neither can I.

You might suppose it's part of the genetic makeup of both the cat and the birds.

You might suppose the birds and the cat, at some point, established some sort of rivalry after some life-threatening clash.

You might suppose the notion that cats like to eat birds has something to do with this intense feud, but I wouldn't be so sure. The know-it-all cat that lives with us, Missy Kitty, says cats have little interest in mockingbirds as meals, because the singing birds are tough and stringy. I dare not press for more details.

You can suppose all you want, but the battles between feline and fowl defy easy explanation.

The other birds that swarm around our backyard feeders aren't particularly fond of the cat, but they tend to deal with her presence by ignoring her. No big deal, really.

The pair of mockingbirds, however, is another story entirely.

My wife or I can go out the front door of our house and not see any sign of a mockingbird, although we know they nest somewhere nearby. Maybe in the large holly bush next to the garage. Or maybe in the willow-leaf oak tree in the front yard. Despite our best efforts, we cannot locate the mockingbirds' nest.

Missy Kitty, if she knows where the nest is, doesn't seem to pay much attention to it one way or the other. But if Missy Kitty steps out the front door onto the sidewalk, the two mockingbirds appear almost instantly. They start screeching, not singing. They dive-bomb the cat, which makes no effort to retaliate even with the birds managing to grab a tuft of her fur.