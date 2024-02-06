Biden's demagogic voting speech

If this is Joe Biden when he's forceful and passionate, the country is better off with the passive and detached version.

The president gave a thunderous address in Philadelphia on Tuesday denouncing alleged Republican voter suppression. Playing on the darkest fears of Democrats and layering on the adjectival overkill, Biden blatantly distorted Republican state-level election laws in a frankly demagogic speech.

If Democrats lose in 2022 or 2024, his speech will provide warrant for Democrats to embrace a corrosive excuse -- GOP foul play.

This tack already got a successful test run by Stacey Abrams when she lost in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial campaign. She refused to concede and today almost all Democrats treat her, without cause, as the rightful victor.

According to Biden, the GOP election rules are one of the most grievous affronts to our democratic rights ever. He called this push "the most serious test of our democracy since the Civil War." Half the country left the union during the Civil War, and more than 600,000 people died in a yearslong war, which obviously doesn't bear comparison to, say, passing voter ID laws.

At one point, Biden referred to "Georgia's vicious anti-voting law." As the president himself might say, "Come on, man."

Although it tends to be Exhibit A in the Democratic argument against GOP voting initiatives, the Georgia law was fully debated prior to its passage, and refined in the legislative process. The result is well-crafted legislation that is not anywhere close to hearkening back to Lester Maddox.

First of all, the Georgia law increases the hours available for early voting, and it preserves ballot drop boxes, an emergency measure adopted during the pandemic.

Other key provisions have sensible rationales. The law dispenses with signature match, which Abrams has criticized as unreliable, to verify absentee ballots; instead, it asks that voters provide a driver's license or state ID number.