Biden trashes the U.S. Constitution to muzzle critics

President Joe Biden has played his cards: all bluff, no aces.

Biden is the defendant in a lawsuit accused of what Federal District Court Judge Terry Doughty calls "the most massive attack against free speech in United States history." Yet the appeal Biden filed on Monday is devoid of even one winning argument in his own defense. Count on it to go nowhere. Biden's been caught red-handed violating the U.S. Constitution.

On July 4, Judge Doughty announced that the evidence produced so far indicates the president is operating a vast, illegal censorship scheme to muzzle his critics.

Doughty knows tyranny when he sees it. He's got the goods on the Biden administration, and he laid out his evidence in 155 pages, all meticulously footnoted.

Biden, numerous White House staff and employees of 11 federal agencies are being sued for operating a whole-of-government censorship operation to prevent you -- the public -- from seeing social media posts that challenge Biden policies on a wide range of issues from vaccines to climate change, inflation and more. Not to mention any posts that mock Biden family members. Straight out of Kim Jong Un's playbook.

Doughty cited ample evidence -- emails, meeting notes, sworn testimony and correspondence -- showing the Biden administration strong-arms media platforms into serving as government censors. The Constitution bars the government from censoring, so Biden is coercing social media to do the dirty work for him. That, reasons Doughty, is just as unconstitutional.

To halt this assault on freedom as an election nears, Doughty issued an order on July 4 barring Biden himself and dozens of White House staff and federal agency employees from any further communications with executives at Facebook/Meta, Twitter, YouTube/Google, WhatsApp, Instagram and other platforms "for the purpose of encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content."

It's damage control for the nation.

Biden's lawyers appealed Doughty's order, predicting "grave harm to the American people and our democratic processes" if the order goes into effect, but no specifics.

Grave harm? Only to Biden's reelection dreams. In a free society, all politicians have to put up with criticism.

The White House denies coercing social media executives, insisting they make "independent choices."

That's risible. Doughty documents the demands made to social media and the coercive language that White House staff and other federal employees used. Biden officials met with tech executives regularly and flagged content they wanted removed.