Biden thinks there's only one American way

"I voted for Obama twice and Hillary once. But I'll tell you, I'm going to vote for that knucklehead Donald Trump again."

My Uber driver made that declaration without much of an invitation. We were passing some protesters in midtown Manhattan. As best I could tell, they were protesting inhumane work hours and conditions, but my driver didn't really care what they were protesting -- he only saw "woke." He felt powerless and fed up.

The outburst took me down memory lane. The first time Donald Trump ran for president, I made it a point to talk with everyone I could. The Muslims, Mexican Americans, Black people and immigrants I spoke to were all saying some version of the same: They were fed up. They felt like the American dream they so loved -- the chance for a better life -- had vanished. Over and over I heard, "Donald Trump doesn't care. He will take on the media and everyone else."

That's one of the reasons I recoiled when President Joe Biden, in his recent speech, kept attacking not only Donald Trump, but MAGA Republicans. I agree with Biden that the Republican Party continues to be dominated and intimidated by Trump. I agree with him that Trump's behavior since the election he lost is reprehensible. I stand chastened, having thought early on in the 2016 primary that Republicans would surely get their act together and reject Trump. I just thought Americans were too decent to elect him.

But there are many decent Americans who voted for Trump, and who will likely do so again if he gets the nomination. And Biden is responsible for some of that.

In a speech where he claimed to be seeking to unite America, he had to talk about abortion and contraception. Yes, I am a Catholic who believes church teaching has done a lot to help women and men across the board. In fact, there are people on the left, feminists, who are increasingly finding that the sexual revolution lied to women and hurt them. (See Louise Perry's "The Case Against the Sexual Revolution: A New Guide to Sex in the 21st Century.") But no one is seriously trying to take away anyone's contraception in politics.