Biden sleeps tight while nation drowns in debt

Hillary Rodham Clinton writes in The New York Times that Republican insistence to link any increase in the nation's debt ceiling to spending control and cuts threatens our national security.

"It's a sad irony that Mr. McCarthy and many of the same congressional Republicans seemingly intent on sabotaging America's global leadership by refusing to pay our debts are also positioning themselves as tougher-than-thou China hawks."

Clinton is right that our enemies, Russia and China, see America today as weak and are using the opportunity to strengthen their influence around the world.

But the reason they see the supposed leader of the free world as weak is not because America refuses to "pay our debts."

Russia and China see our nation as fiscally and morally corrupt, and they are right.

Whether we're speaking about a nation, or an individual, absence of self-discipline is a sign of weakness.

The only words that capture fiscal reality in our country today are "profligate" and "undisciplined."

The Congressional Budget Office projects $2 trillion deficits over the next decade. It projects national debt, today equal to 100% of our GDP, to reach a record 118% of GDP in 2033 and, by 2053, almost twice the size of GDP.

Average federal spending, per CBO, over the last 30 years, from 1972 to 2022, was 20.9% of GDP. In 2023, it is projected to reach 23.7% of GDP and by 2033, 25.3%.

Yet, this does not seem to bother President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats at all.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and fellow Republicans are putting on the table a plan to at least start getting our fiscal house in order, but Biden has noted he has zero interest in any conversation. He wants unconditional agreement to raise, once again, the nation's debt ceiling.