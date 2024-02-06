Biden should admit to mistakes in documents scandal

There's an understandable compulsion in the media and among Democrats to emphasize the differences between Joe Biden's classified documents scandal and Donald Trump's.

The two cases are different in many important respects. The most significant is obviously that the former president refused to cooperate with the National Archives and Justice Department until a search of his home was deemed necessary. Meanwhile, Biden's team has endeavored to highlight the fact they've been very cooperative, inviting various searches, including of his home on Friday -- which revealed even more documents with classified markings, reportedly dating back to his days in the Senate.

That's all fine. But there are two similarities that can't be "messaged" away. The first similarity has been widely discussed in the press and conceded by many of the president's most ardent Democratic supporters: He had stuff he shouldn't have had in places they didn't belong. Yes, Trump had more documents and possibly more sensitive ones. But the underlying misdeed is the same.

The second similarity has largely gone unnoticed, as the Daily Beast's Matt Lewis has noted well. Very much like Trump, Joe Biden has a very difficult time admitting error.

On Thursday, Biden said he had "no regrets" regarding the classified document mess. Exactly one year earlier, he said, "I make no apologies" for how he pulled U.S. forces out of Afghanistan.

This was after he'd assured the public that the withdrawal would be secure and orderly. "There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of (an) embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable (to Vietnam)."

On a human level, never mind as a matter of common sense, it's impossible to believe that Biden had no regrets about Afghanistan or how this classified document mess has unfolded.

And as a political matter, this has been a fiasco. Does anyone believe he doesn't wince every time he sees that "60 Minutes" clip of himself being shocked at Trump's "irresponsible" handling of classified material?