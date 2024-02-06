Biden, other politicians use competition as marketing tool

In his address to Congress last month, President Biden used some variant of "compete" a dozen times.

"We're in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century," Biden said. "We're at a great inflection point in history."

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden said, is "deadly earnest about becoming the most significant, consequential nation in the world. He and others, autocrats, think that democracy can't compete in the 21st century with autocracies because it takes too long to get consensus."

In response, Biden insisted, we need to spend trillions on education and social welfare spending. Biden quoted his wife, first lady Jill Biden: "Joe, any country that out-educates us is going to outcompete us." She was echoing a point Barack Obama often made: "We know the countries that out-teach us today will out-compete us tomorrow."

The consensus on competitiveness extends far beyond the first couple. Economic competition is one of the oldest and most bipartisan cliches in American politics. And while it's not entirely nonsense, it is mostly nonsense.

During the Cold War, it was more defensible. The Soviet Union and the United States battled in a decades-long struggle not just for military and geopolitical dominance but to win hearts and minds about who had the better system.

Even within the context of the Cold War, the competitive spirit led to excess. In 1989, about nine months before the fall of the Berlin Wall, policymakers were fretting that the Soviet Union could beat us in the race to develop high-definition TV.

There are three reasons politicians deploy the rhetoric of competitiveness. First, it lends a kind of macho heft to what politicians and policymakers want to do anyway. Second, it appeals to team spirit. Conceptually, it's basically nationalism stripped of its unpleasant connotations. The message is: We all need to get on board with this agenda to beat the other guys. That's why Biden raised the supposed problem of reaching consensus. The upshot is we can't waste time arguing among ourselves.