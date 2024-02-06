Biden disgraces himself

Well, it looks like we're headed for autocracy, then.

In his wisdom, Joe Biden decided to declare in his Georgia voting speech that there's a crisis in our democracy that can only be fixed if the Senate filibuster is eliminated to rapidly pass two sweeping Democratic voting bills on narrow partisan votes, an unlikely prospect that already looks completely dead.

Democratic Sen. Krysten Sinema, in keeping with her consistent commitment, one that Biden was fully aware of before he headed to the podium in Georgia, said once again in the immediate wake of the president's speech that she opposes ending the filibuster.

If Biden's rhetoric in his speech is to be taken seriously -- and it shouldn't be -- this makes Sinema the moral equivalent of Jefferson Davis or Bull Connor. Even Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, a reliably left-wing member of the Senate, allowed that these comparisons might have been a bit much.

Biden tried to make Georgia the poster child for the advent of a new American autocracy based on last year's election reform. Biden's case was, predictably, incredibly weak. What it lacked in facts it tried to make up in hysteria.

Georgia has limited drop boxes! Well, yeah, it took a pandemic-driven innovation and made it permanent, although on a more limited basis.

It has long lines! Sure, in certain places, but this is a local issue, often in cash-strapped, small jurisdictions (and the new law has provisions attempting to address it).