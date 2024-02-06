Beware aggrieved empires

China sent 71 aircraft and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour period, while Russia shelled the Kherson region more than 70 times.

These acts of aggression -- occurring 5,000 miles apart, one in a grinding war of attrition, the other as part of an ongoing political and diplomatic struggle that may well result in open hostilities -- are related.

It's no accident that the two most dangerous powers in the world, China and Russia, are aggrieved empires seeking to right what they consider the wrongs that resulted in their humiliation and diminishment in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Whereas in the 2000s the most pressing problem of the international system seemed to be malicious subnational groups operating in ungoverned spaces, now it is malicious would-be supranational entities seeking to take over spaces governed by others.

In his masterly book, "Diplomacy," Henry Kissinger observed, "Empires have no interest in operating within an international system; they aspire to be the international system."

The fall of the Roman Empire was a social and economic catastrophe for the West, but it's been a blessing that no such overawing behemoth ever rose in its place.

Russia and China, in contrast, never lost their imperial DNA, and have chips on their shoulders.

Russia achieved some success in its long-running ambition to be considered a major European power through top-down reforms and military conquest. It gobbled up an estimated 50 square miles a day across a couple of centuries. But it lost the Crimean War in the mid-19th century, suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Japan in 1905, and then experienced utter cataclysm in World War I.