Bernie and Biden: The politicians' mouths are moving

Question: "How do you know a politician is lying?" Answer: "His mouth is moving." You've probably heard this before. It's somebody's way of saying you can't trust anything a politician says. But every once in a while, one comes along who means exactly what he says -- which is the problem. Say "hello" (and soon "goodbye") to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Even in 2016, I said it: Bernie Sanders is one of the rare ones who actually means what he says. It's not a compliment. Dude is out there. When he says "democratic socialist," he means it. He's word-up serious about raising your taxes, making you pay for other people's stuff and demonizing the rich -- although he's one of them. His idea for the nation comes across as love, love and more love, but it's the antithesis of what makes America America, what incentivizes hard work and what has proved to work over time. He's too far left for the mainstream, which is probably why it looks like Democrat candidates intent on dethroning President Donald Trump strategically joined forces to freeze him out and endorse Joe Biden.

Biden is another story altogether. While I trust Bernie -- that he, unfortunately, stands for what he says -- I have no trust in what the former vice president says. He seems to be, to use the old expression, "the lesser of two evils," more middle of the road than Sanders. But I don't know if that's true. I've heard it said that Biden is only a moderate when compared to Sanders -- and, in that scenario, who wouldn't be?