Beginning of World War II

At 4:45 in the morning of Sept. 1, 1939, falsely claiming Germany had been attacked by Poland, Adolf Hitler ordered a massive attack and invasion of Poland. Nazi air, land, naval and air forces numbering 1.5 million troops attacked along Poland’s western border, attacked Polish airfields, and attacked Polish naval forces in the Baltic Sea. The attack on Poland was not the first German aggression.

The German occupation of surrounding nations began in 1938 with the Nazi absorption of the Sudetenland and Austria. Earlier in 1939, Czechoslovakia had also been occupied by Nazi forces. Western European nations had not stepped up to stop the German expansion. The Soviet Union signed a pact to divide Poland with Germany if it was seized by Germany. However, Great Britain signed a treaty to support Poland in the face of German aggression.

Great Britain issued an ultimatum for Germany to withdraw their invasion forces on Sept. 2. When the German forces had not moved in 24 hours, Great Britain declared war on Germany, and France, Australia, India and New Zealand followed on Sept. 3, 1939. World War II had begun.