Arming ï¿½underpaid, disrespected, and overstressedï¿½ teachers

Someone wrote on social media the other day something that, as a former teacher, I found insulting. He suggested that we cannot arm teachers because they are "underpaid, disrespected, and overstressed." This young man is a thinker and bright, so I am not disparaging him, but his comment doesn't hold up. Teachers have always been all of those things. Every day, teachers do what may arguably be the most important job in our society. Most of us have always done so with passion and integrity, despite being "overstressed" by the enormity of the job, the ever-increasing mandates, the lack of supplies, the public scrutiny, the change in culture and the list goes on. And all of us have done it while being "underpaid." So what is he saying? If one's job is tough and students present challenges, he or she cannot be trusted with the Second Amendment? Teachers are so unstable that if a student mouths off, doesn't have her homework or asks for extra help, they will lose it and start shooting? Give me a break! If a teacher was going to lose it over those things, there would be no more teachers because they would have snatched up a plethora of students by now! Some of these same educators carry guns, in accordance with their constitutional rights, every other place that is not an asinine gun-free zone -- and yet, they manage not to lose it. They carry at the grocery store, at the theater, some at church -- and they are stable enough to do so. But somehow, they are too stressed to do the same in school because...you know, they just got another look at their paycheck?

Look, parents trust teachers with the education and future of their children daily, but -- what? -- they cannot trust them to wear a concealed weapon so they can protect them when their very lives are on the line? What sense does that make? If parents feel teachers aren't stable, why are they sending their kids to them every day?

I say the officers who chose not to enter the building, who neglected their jobs, are a stark reminder that we need multiple people inside the schools who will do what they need to do when they need to do it. Remember, these would be people who want to do it, have been evaluated intensely, of course, and who are trained -- who are, as President Trump said, "well-trained, gun-adept teachers and coaches and people who work in those buildings."

I have yet to hear one reason that can stand up to scrutiny for not arming teachers via concealed carry -- not one. It's not a comfortable conversation, but I'm glad we're having it. We must have it, and we must do something. I do not agree with the president's position to not have armed guards, though I see his point. But I am with him on arming teachers. No one needs to know which teachers are armed, just that some teachers are. Give it a day or two after that new policy is in place, and students will no longer have "armed teachers" on their minds. It will be business-as-usual, as it should be. The weapon will be concealed, after all -- and, prayerfully, it will never have to be pulled out, and students will, therefore, forget about it. But if it ever does have to be shown, everyone will remember rather quickly that dozens of teachers refused to be sitting ducks listening to the cries of their students cowering in a corner as they wait to be killed by a bad guy who knew what too many of the good guys don't seem to know: The task at hand requires a gun in hand.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.