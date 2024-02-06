Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first

At Mercy, we always advocate for our patients and our co-workers. That is our guiding principle for everything we do. All our work is focused on providing the best patient care.

After nearly a year of discussion and negotiation with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Mercy had to provide a written notice to end our provider contracts with Anthem in the state of Missouri as of Jan. 1, 2025, due to our 120-day notice requirements. While our dispute with Anthem over these contracts is in part a business dispute, there are principally two key elements of the patient care journey we are seeking to improve: reducing unnecessary red tape to make access to care easier for patients and improving collaboration to create better value for the communities we serve.

Reducing Red Tape

Anthem unfortunately employs a variety of practices that bind patients in red tape. Patients and their care providers must often navigate a series of challenges before Anthem will authorize care. These delays disrupt patient care and, in some cases, can create critical situations.

Anthem’s complex processes also create difficulties for patients after they receive care. For example, we’re required to notify Anthem if one of its members is admitted to one of our emergency departments within 48 hours of admission. If we don’t, Anthem won’t pay for the care. Emergency care, by definition, is unplanned. Not every patient rushed into our emergency departments has their insurance card handy, and the law requires hospitals to provide emergency services before inquiring about insurance. These rules only serve to shift responsibility for payment from Anthem to its patients or to be absorbed by health systems.

As one of our region’s largest employers, we’re proud to offer our employees health insurance benefits. In fact, Mercy pays directly for the care provided to our co-workers and their families — nearly 70,000 people. Anthem has been the administrator for our self-insured plan for nearly a decade. Unfortunately, we have heard loud and clear from our co-workers about their poor experience with Anthem as patients. Because of the negative impacts of Anthem’s policies and practices on our co-workers and their families, we chose to move to a new plan administrator for 2025.

Today, Anthem’s policies and unpredictable enforcement create unnecessary challenges for doctors and cause patients additional worry during some of the most trying experiences of their lives.

Collaborating to Create Value