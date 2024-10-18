An emphatic 'yes' to killer robots

In the mid-1990s, Cyberdyne Systems Corporation created an artificial intelligence-based defense system called Skynet. When the system achieved self-awareness on Aug. 29, 1997, it decided that humanity was the enemy and precipitated a devastating nuclear war.

And that's pretty much why the San Francisco board of supervisors reversed an initial decision to allow its police force to deploy killer robots in extreme situations.

Of course, Skynet, the arch-villain of the "Terminator" franchise, isn't real. Yet, when the topic is robots very few people care.

There is indeed a large and entertaining body of movies about creepy and dangerous robots, from "Metropolis" to "Ex Machina," from "The Day the Earth Stood Still" to "I, Robot," but the key word in science fiction is "fiction."

Taking cues from these films about how we should use robots is a little like trying to learn how to handle criminal gangs from "Minions: The Rise of Gru.:

The initial vote in San Francisco and its rapid reversal -- plus, the rollout of an AI bot that can write reasonably well -- have brought more hand-wringing about the potential threats of our technological future.

The risk is that we'll take outlandish dystopian scenarios seriously and allow a poorly informed Luddism, combined with the special pleading of potentially threatened incumbent industries, to crimp technological advance.

Robots have had terrible PR going on a century now with little or no justification. What have they ever done to anyone, besides vacuum the corners of our houses and maybe deliver a pizza? On the basis of the historical record, it is robots who should fear humans. We are guilty of every imaginable crime, sometimes on an unspeakable scale; the Roomba might occasionally startle the dog.